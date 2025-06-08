Nigeria’s economy back on track under Tinubu — FG

… Tinubu has achieved more than 8 years Buhari govt – NWDC member

The Federal Government has declared that despite short-term pain and suffering, the two-year administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned Nigeria’s economy to the path of recovery and sustainable growth as a result of bold reforms introduced by the government.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, who stated highlighted some of the bold reforms, including the removal of subsidies on fuel, foreign exchange, and electricity.

Bagudu spoke just as a member of the newly inaugurated North West Development Commission (NWDC), Mallam Aminu Suleiman, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with President Tinubu, noting that some of the key reforms and investments of the current administration would soon begin to yield positive results for Nigeria’s economy.

Suleiman described the two years of President Tinubu in office as more impactful than the eight years of administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari put together.

Both spoke during the weekend, shortly after a courtesy call on President Tinubu in his Lagos residence.

Bagudu commended the administration’s economic policies, stating that Nigeria is beginning to reap the fruits of long-overdue structural changes.

“We’re not where we want to be,” Bagudu admitted, “but these steps have turned the economy in the right direction.”

The Minister emphasised that the Tinubu administration’s decision to end costly subsidies on fuel, foreign exchange, and electricity was pivotal.

He said, “Decades of underinvestment brought Nigeria to a point where even paying salaries was difficult.

“By cutting these subsidies, we freed up resources. Today, subnational governments, states and local governments have nearly tripled the funds they had before. That’s transformative.”

The funds, Bagudu noted, are being channelled into critical sectors: infrastructure, agriculture, consumer credit, digital innovation, and human capital development.

“These are not abstract promises. We are seeing real allocations going to security, education, and economic empowerment,” he added.

According to Bagudu, these reforms are already inspiring a resurgence of investor confidence. “One of the greatest differentiators between developed and developing countries is the level of investment. Both public and private. We are now correcting years of neglect. That is a herculean task and that is central to reforms.

“There is a visible return of private capital, both domestic and international. Investors are taking Nigeria seriously again. They see a government that’s making tough but necessary choices,” he said.

Bagudu likened the administration’s early efforts on Nigeria’s economy to laying a strong foundation. “When someone starts by filling the hole under a house, you might think they’ve done nothing because you don’t yet see the walls. But President Tinubu has been honest. He said from the start: we’re in a hole, not because we want to blame the past, but because critical decisions were delayed for too long.”

Reflecting on the growing number of opposition politicians joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), including governors from Delta and Akwa Ibom States, Bagudu said it’s a reflection of faith in Tinubu’s leadership.

“They’ve stated publicly why they joined, because of the sincerity and direction of this leadership. That’s not politics. That’s belief in a future that is being built with courage and vision,” he said.

According to the Minister, as Nigerians celebrate Eid and the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration, “the administration’s reforms are working, investments are rising, despite challenges besetting the country.

Speaking to journalists shortly after paying a Sallah homage to the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos, Suleiman praised Tinubu’s leadership, insisting that the President is laying the groundwork for long-term transformation.

“Tinubu’s two years is even better than the past government’s eight years. Given the full privilege of a four-year term, I am confident he will transform Nigeria,” Suleiman said.

Suleiman also hailed the inclusion of the North West in Tinubu’s development agenda, particularly through the establishment of the NWDC.

“We are the largest population zone in the North, nearly 19 million people strong,” he said. “It’s a very good development for the North West to be included, and I know, Insha Allah, we will ensure everything goes well.”

He emphasised that with the President’s track record in Lagos, especially in infrastructure, governance, and institution-building, there is every reason to believe that similar transformation can be replicated across Nigeria.

“He has done it in Lagos. We know, God willing, he will do it for the entire country.”

Suleiman also urged Nigerians to trust in the leadership and vision of President Tinubu. “Let us be patient. The foundation being laid is solid. With time, we will all see the results.”

