Nigeria’s economic survival hangs on restructuring ― Okotie

Former Presidential candidate and interim government campaigner, Rev Chris Okotie, has said that Nigeria’s future is guaranteed only when the country is restructured.

In continuation of his interim government campaign which he began in 2019, Okotie said that for Nigeria to overcome the 2023 global economic headwinds predicted by experts, the country would need strong governance structures and a stable polity which are absent in the present constitution.

The cleric said in a statement released by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, in Lagos that unless his Aboriginal Democracy proposition is adopted, the country could flounder under a severe socio-political and economic crisis.

Okotie observed that ”Given the fact that 80 percent of our income is used to service our current debt of N77 trillion, against a backdrop of a bloated bureaucracy, the country has no choice under the current constitution than to keep borrowing to run the country.“

He said in light of this reality, a new constitution is required to deal with all the existential problems in all spheres of our national life, which is why Aboriginal Democracy is recommended.

Okotie expressed concern that the IMF has warned that one-third of the world, including Nigeria, would be in recession this year.

He urged the congregation at his church to pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

”Every member of this church should continue to set aside a few hours to pray for Nigeria because the Household of God was set up to play a pivotal role in the destiny of this country, that’s why I am involved in the political process,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…