Nigeria’s economic challenges are result of decades of structural weakness —ex-Deputy National Sec. APC, Dr Fuanter

ISAAC SHOBAYO, North Central Bureau Chief, speaks with Dr Festus Fuanter, former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections, the country’s state of the economy, President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, opposition to the president’s second-term bid in the Northwest, and other national issues. Excerpts:

Campaigns for various elective positions have already begun; how do you rate President Bola Tinubu’s administration?

The questions often raised about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration appear to reflect a narrative that places disproportionate emphasis on political criticism, opposition propaganda, and the difficulties associated with economic reforms, while overlooking the broader context of governance, institutional reforms, and the long-term interests of Nigeria.

While no responsible government should be insulated from criticism, it is equally important that public assessments are balanced, objective, and supported by facts. Because President Tinubu knew he was going to inherit an economy burdened by structural weaknesses, unsustainable subsidies, multiple exchange rates, mounting public debt, and institutional inefficiencies. He didn’t promise to raise the death but rather renew the hope of Nigerians that this country shall be great again. This explains why his administration has demonstrated the political courage to confront some of these longstanding challenges. The following responses provide a more balanced perspective.

Has President Tinubu adequately defended his 2023 mandate?

I strongly disagree with the suggestion that President Tinubu has failed to defend his 2023 mandate. A presidential mandate is not defended through political rhetoric or endless exchanges with opposition figures; it is defended through governance, policy decisions, institutional reforms, and the determination to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians. Since assuming office, President Tinubu has taken difficult decisions aimed at restructuring the Nigerian economy, strengthening fiscal sustainability, improving revenue generation, and repositioning the country for long-term growth. The removal of fuel subsidy and foreign exchange reforms, though initially painful, were reassuring consequences and were necessary interventions to address distortions that successive administrations had failed to resolve. The administration’s challenge now is to ensure that the gains of these reforms translate into improved living conditions for ordinary Nigerians. Recent economic indicators, including improved GDP growth and declining headline inflation, suggest that the reforms are beginning to yield results. Criticism is legitimate, but dismissing the administration’s achievements is neither fair nor intellectually honest. Anyone who thinks that such reforms would not come with their attendant pains is barely deceiving Nigerians.

Do you think President Tinubu will have an easy ride in the 2027 general elections given the growing opposition to his bid for a second term?

No serious political analyst should suggest that any presidential election in Nigeria will be an easy ride. Elections are competitive, and the opposition has every constitutional right to mobilise, organise, and challenge the incumbent. However, I believe President Tinubu enters the 2027 contest with considerable political advantages. His experience, political network, established party structures, and incumbency provide a formidable foundation. More importantly, the ongoing political realignments across the country, including the strengthening of the APC and the growing convergence of political interests around the president, cannot be ignored. The opposition must also contend with the challenge of presenting a united front, developing a coherent national alternative and convincing Nigerians that it has something substantially better to offer. Ultimately, President Tinubu’s re-election prospects will depend on his showcasing all his tangible achievements while the opposition will be presenting vaulted promises that are predicated on impossible realities.

Is the strong opposition to President Tinubu in the North-West caused by the detention of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai?

I consider this conclusion simplistic and politically convenient. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is an influential political figure, particularly in Kaduna State and parts of the North-West, and his detention may have generated political reactions among his supporters. However, it would be inaccurate to reduce the political dynamics of an entire geopolitical zone to one individual’s legal circumstances. The Northwest has diverse political interests, personalities, and constituencies. Besides, Mallam Nasir El Rufai is known to have his own running battles with the Northern oligarchy, where he is largely considered as being too anti-establishment, hence lacking the political currency to change the tide of things in the Northwest. Furthermore, the investigation and detention of any individual over alleged wrongdoing should be viewed within the framework of the rule of law and the independence of relevant law enforcement institutions. It is important to emphasize that the president should not be held personally responsible for the operational decisions of independent investigative agencies. Political disagreements must never become an excuse to undermine the administration’s constitutional responsibilities or the independence of law enforcement institution.

Nigeria is currently dealing with a variety of economic problems, and President Tinubu’s administration is being blamed for the woes. What are your thoughts on this?

Blaming the current administration for all of Nigeria’s economic difficulties is an oversimplification of a complex national problem. Nigeria’s economic challenges did not begin in May 2023. They are the accumulated consequences of decades of structural weaknesses, poor economic planning, overdependence on crude oil, inadequate infrastructure, corruption, fiscal indiscipline, and policy inconsistencies. President Tinubu inherited these challenges and chose to confront some of them rather than perpetuate the unsustainable status quo. It is important to distinguish between the pain associated with correcting an inherited economic structure and the failure to govern. The removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate unification have imposed significant short-term burdens on households and businesses, and the government must do considerably more to cushion these effects. Nevertheless, the improving economic indicators, including stronger GDP growth, improved foreign reserves, and declining inflation, provide evidence that the reform programme is making progress. Besides, the Tinubu government is the only government in the history of this country that has promoted the fiscal independence of the third tier of government and has given more funds to the states to ensure the cushioning of the effects of the pains of reforms. Whether that has translated to the desired effect is a question every citizen should be asking their governors. It is not for nothing that the World Bank has acknowledged Nigeria’s improved economic performance in 2026. The appropriate question, therefore, is not whether the reforms have been painless, but whether they are producing sustainable improvements in the Nigerian economy and the welfare of its citizens.

How realistic is the APC’s promise to deliver more than one million votes for President Tinubu in Plateau State?

I believe the target is ambitious but equally achievable if it is backed by deliberate political organisation, genuine reconciliation, intentional integration, and effective grassroots mobilisation. Plateau State has historically experienced complex political alignments, and no political party should take its electorate for granted. However, the evolving political environment, the growing strength of the APC, and the realignment of influential political stakeholders present an opportunity for the party to expand its electoral base considerably. The recent political developments in Plateau, including Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s movement into the APC, have introduced a new dimension to the state’s political calculations. This development provides an opportunity to build a broader political coalition across the state’s three senatorial zones. Nevertheless, achieving one million votes requires more than declarations by political leaders. It demands unity within the party, sincere reconciliation of aggrieved members, full integration of the Governors PDP with the Core APC, effective ward-level mobilisation, credible engagement with traditional institutions, youth and women mobilisation, and demonstrable commitment to the welfare of the people. If these elements are properly coordinated, the one-million-vote target should be approached as a serious political objective rather than dismissed as an unrealistic aspiration.

The country’s opposition political parties have some doubts about the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) ability to hold free and fair elections. Do you think INEC is sufficiently ready for the general elections of 2027?

The Independent National Electoral Commission has demonstrated encouraging progress in its preparations for the 2027 general elections. At least the Ekiti and Osun elections are instructive. Its published electoral timetable, stakeholder engagements, technological preparations, voter registration activities, and logistical planning indicate that the Commission is taking its responsibilities seriously. INEC has also reported substantial progress in completing the statutory activities on its electoral timetable. However, preparedness should not be measured exclusively by the number of activities completed. The credibility of an election depends on the integrity of the voters’ register, transparency in the electoral process, effective deployment of technology, adequate security, impartiality of electoral personnel, and timely communication of results. INEC must therefore continue to strengthen public confidence, address legitimate concerns arising from previous elections, and ensure that all political parties and candidates enjoy a level playing field. The Federal Government, for its part, must provide the necessary institutional and financial support without compromising the Commission’s independence. Nigerians deserve elections that are free, fair, credible, and transparent, irrespective of which political party ultimately emerges victorious.

What is your advise to Nigerians and political parties on the upcoming elections?

Ultimately, I believe the debate about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration should be anchored on facts, measurable achievements, and the larger national interest rather than politically motivated narratives. No administration is perfect, and President Tinubu’s government must continue to listen to Nigerians, address economic hardships, strengthen national security, create employment opportunities, and translate macroeconomic improvements into tangible benefits for households.

However, it is equally important to acknowledge political courage when difficult but necessary decisions are taken. Nigeria cannot continue to postpone critical reforms simply because they are politically inconvenient. The president deserves a fair assessment of his stewardship, just as the opposition deserves the right to present its alternative vision.

As we approach 2027, the APC must consolidate its structures, strengthen internal democracy, promote political inclusion, and communicate its achievements more effectively. President Tinubu should be judged not merely by the difficulties Nigerians have experienced but also by the direction in which the hopes of Nigerians are renewed by his administration. But more than anything else, this election will definitely be a referendum on the performances of some governors who have dislocated the Renewed Hope philosophy by failing to perform in alleviating the pains of the reforms and bringing meaningful projects to their states in spite of the humongous funds allocated to them.

Nigeria needs continuity of purposeful reforms, stability of governance and leadership, and the courage to make difficult decisions. I believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves the opportunity to consolidate the foundation he has laid and take Nigeria to the next level.