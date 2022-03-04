Nigeria’s diversity is a blessing, not a curse says TETFUND boss, Professor Bogoro

Nigeria’s kind of diversify should be seen as a blessing and not a curse as it should bring out the best out of every segment of the society, Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, has declared.

The declaration was made by Suleiman Bogoro who spoke virtually at the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Bauchi Chapter Citizens’ Summit for National Integration, Peace and Security,held at the M L Audi Auditorium, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi.

He said that Nigeria is better as a united country, adding that it is lack of understanding that is making some people to be calling for the break up of the nation.

According to him, “We have missed opportunities that would have helped us to be stronger than we are now, but the beauty of it is that, at each occasion, we have taken advantage of moments and gatherings like this, to bring ourselves together and speak of those things that are important for National Integration.”

He added that, “It is for this reason, reflecting on some of the unfortunate incidence of violent conflicts in our country, including bauchi state for instance, my own community in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa, that has reinforced my faith in making myself available as an intellectual to play the role of promoting Integration at all levels from my family to my local government,to my state, country and across Africa as a continent and globally.”

Suleiman Bogoro further said that, “I have sat at platforms across the world and the message is very simple, if peace is not guaranteed and is not established, nothing else in society will work and we know that for Nigeria, our constitution and other instrumentality of the law are clearly encapsulated to promote integration and peace because it is when there is peace, there is understanding and cooperation that allows other things follow naturally.”

“I want to commend NIPR for picking this particular title for the summit and bringing it to my state. It couldn’t have been at a better time where the tenets of national integration tantalizes the related aspects of peace and security at a time that insecurity is easily the number one enemy,” he added.

The Tetfund ES added that, “We need to interrogate the challenges associated with insecurity and issues that will naturally come up and emerge during the sessions at this meeting.”

He lamented that, “Today, insecurity is the first concern of Nigerians because we have seen overtime how insurgency and particularly in the North-east region,that has gradually spread to the North-West and the North-Central in the last two to three years. Before then, it was virtually almost exclusively for a long time a problem of the North eastern part and that is our own part of the country and I know we played our role to see what we can do and at each stage, we have discovered that the microscopic problems at all levels of even families, institutions, states, may blossom and cross boundaries to cover regions and eventually they are national problems.”

Suleiman Bogoro added that, “I want to use this occasion to commend his royal highness, the Emir of Bauchi, for what he has done in the cause of promoting Integration in Bauchi State.”

He recalled that, “Only recently, it was recalled that the Emir of Bauchi and Dass convoys were sadly attacked when they were going for an event that was supposed to establish the reference and foundation for peaceful coexistence in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa LGAs and I had the privilege of discussing with his royal highness on what he intended to communicate at the event.”

According to him, “His royal highness was happy to come to that event and he was leading a delegation of over 200 delegates across bauchi and dignitaries coming beyond all the boundaries of Bauchi, across Nigeria and Nigerians in the diaspora for the purpose of promoting peaceful coexistence.”

“We had no option, but sadly, some other persons had other ideas, but we are confidence that those that choose to violently work against the success of the event, the agents of the government, security agents are doing the needful to identify them and for them to face appropriate instruments of the law,” he said.

Professor Bogoro then called on the participants of the meeting to address issues that are the basis of disaffection through just leadership inclusivity at all levels of institutions and governance, adding that if that is done, there will be no minority and majority in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…