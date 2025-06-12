Nigeria’s democracy backsliding with collapse of accountable governance — CISLAC

“Instead of building on the gains of democratic rule of the past, the country is regressing into a governance model defined by unaccountable leadership, weak institutions, killings and absolute exclusion of citizens from decision-making,” Rafsanjani added.

In his assessment of the electoral credibility and Voter Trust, he maintained that: “elections have become mere exercises in futility for many citizens, marked by violence, voter suppression, vote buying, and judicial interference in electoral outcomes—creating political banditry aimed solely at state capture for personal gains.

“There is widespread voter apathy and growing distrust in the electoral system. Political parties lack ideology and discipline, functioning merely as platforms for elite bargains and transactional personal gains,” Rafsanjani stated.

To this end, the CISLAC Chief stressed the urgent need for electoral and political party reforms to restore public trust in Nigeria’s democratic processes.

While frowning at the scourge of corruption in the country, the CISLAC helmsman lamented that: “while anti-corruption efforts at the federal level are frequently touted, the pervasive and largely unchecked corruption at the state level.

“Many State Governors operate without transparency, supported by compromised State Assemblies and an almost total lack of oversight. We must decentralize anti-corruption efforts and empower state-level institutions to function independently,” said Rafsanjani.

Beaming the searchlight on the Judiciary and Rule of Law, he argued that: “the judiciary is also under pressure, as delays in access to justice, conflicting court judgments, and perceived political interference continue to undermine the rule of law.

“A functional democracy depends on an impartial and independent judiciary. But what we see today in Nigeria is a system under pressure from political actors, lacking financial autonomy, and rapidly losing public confidence,” Comrade Rafsanjani warned.

In the bid to address the concerns, Comrade Rafisanjani called for “comprehensive judicial reform to ensure timely, impartial justice and uphold the supremacy of the rule of law.”

Reacting to the persistent insecurity and failure of National Strategy, he lamented that: “despite repeated promises, insecurity continues unabated. Citizens are not safe, and the government has yet to present a coherent national security strategy that addresses both symptoms and root causes.

“The Federal Government must adopt a people-centred security approach that prioritizes civilian protection and addresses long-standing causes of conflict.”

Comrade Rafsanjani who expressed worry over the economic mismanagement and worsening poverty in the country, frowned at the present administration’s disposition the the plight of average Citizens amidst the prevailing socioeconomic hardship.

“CISLAC is alarmed by the continued economic hardship facing millions of Nigerians, despite government claims of saving trillions of naira from the removal of fuel subsidies.

“While the removal was presented as a necessary economic reform, citizens have been left to suffer skyrocketing inflation, unaffordable prices for food and transport, and a lack of basic public services.

“The so-called fuel subsidy savings have not translated into tangible relief for ordinary Nigerians.

“Instead, more people have been plunged into poverty, unemployment remains high, and there is no clear strategy for economic recovery or social protection.

“The lack of transparency and accountability in managing these funds is widening the trust deficit between government and Citizens.”

While condemning the clampdown on Civic Space and Civil Liberties, the CISLAC leader condemned in strong terms “the continued clampdowns on civic voices, peaceful protesters, journalists, activists, and civil society organizations working on human rights and anti-corruption in Nigeria.

“The arrest and harassment of young Nigerians calling for good governance, and the intimidation of NGOs like Amnesty International, show a disturbing intolerance for accountability. This shrinking civic space is incompatible with any credible democratic system.”

While underscoring the need for relevant reforms to rescue Nigeria’s democratic future, he stressed the need for concrete, deliberate, and far-reaching reforms to rescue the country’s democratic project.

“Democracy is more than elections. It must demonstrate good governance, strong institutions, protection of rights, and active civic participation.

“We call on the Nigerian government to end the ongoing repression, embrace people-oriented reforms, and restore the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system.”