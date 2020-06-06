Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 12,233 after 389 new infections

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 12,233 as 389 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.
“On the 6th of June 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 12233 cases have been confirmed, 3826 cases have been discharged and 342 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 389 new cases are reported from 23 states; Lagos-66, FCT-50, Delta-32, Oyo-31, Borno-26, Rivers-24, Edo-23, Ebonyi-23, Anambra-17, Gombe-17, Nasarawa-14, Imo-12, Kano-12, Sokoto-12, Jigawa-8, Ogun-7, Bauchi-5, Kebbi-2, Kaduna-2, Katsina-2, Ondo-2, Abia-1, Niger-1.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|5,729
|4,718
|944
|67
|Kano
|997
|534
|415
|48
|FCT
|912
|668
|222
|22
|Katsina
|387
|168
|199
|20
|Edo
|387
|272
|96
|19
|Oyo
|365
|246
|112
|7
|Borno
|348
|134
|188
|26
|Kaduna
|337
|122
|205
|10
|Ogun
|336
|138
|186
|12
|Rivers
|332
|183
|130
|19
|Jigawa
|290
|132
|153
|5
|Bauchi
|286
|53
|224
|9
|Gombe
|201
|66
|127
|8
|Delta
|148
|105
|35
|8
|Sokoto
|127
|12
|101
|14
|Kwara
|127
|81
|45
|1
|Plateau
|113
|27
|84
|2
|Nasarawa
|104
|68
|31
|5
|Ebonyi
|103
|95
|8
|0
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Imo
|59
|40
|19
|0
|Yobe
|52
|20
|25
|7
|Osun
|49
|8
|37
|4
|Akwa Ibom
|45
|29
|14
|2
|Niger
|42
|24
|17
|1
|Adamawa
|42
|11
|27
|4
|Ondo
|40
|13
|21
|6
|Kebbi
|35
|2
|29
|4
|Enugu
|30
|15
|14
|1
|Bayelsa
|30
|19
|8
|3
|Anambra
|29
|25
|3
|1
|Ekiti
|25
|5
|18
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Abia
|16
|9
|7
|0
|Benue
|13
|12
|1
|0
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
