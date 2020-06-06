Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 12,233 after 389 new infections

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 12,233 as 389 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

“On the 6th of June 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 12233 cases have been confirmed, 3826 cases have been discharged and 342 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 389 new cases are reported from 23 states; Lagos-66, FCT-50, Delta-32, Oyo-31, Borno-26, Rivers-24, Edo-23, Ebonyi-23, Anambra-17, Gombe-17, Nasarawa-14, Imo-12, Kano-12, Sokoto-12, Jigawa-8, Ogun-7, Bauchi-5, Kebbi-2, Kaduna-2, Katsina-2, Ondo-2, Abia-1, Niger-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 5,729 4,718 944 67 Kano 997 534 415 48 FCT 912 668 222 22 Katsina 387 168 199 20 Edo 387 272 96 19 Oyo 365 246 112 7 Borno 348 134 188 26 Kaduna 337 122 205 10 Ogun 336 138 186 12 Rivers 332 183 130 19 Jigawa 290 132 153 5 Bauchi 286 53 224 9 Gombe 201 66 127 8 Delta 148 105 35 8 Sokoto 127 12 101 14 Kwara 127 81 45 1 Plateau 113 27 84 2 Nasarawa 104 68 31 5 Ebonyi 103 95 8 0 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Imo 59 40 19 0 Yobe 52 20 25 7 Osun 49 8 37 4 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Niger 42 24 17 1 Adamawa 42 11 27 4 Ondo 40 13 21 6 Kebbi 35 2 29 4 Enugu 30 15 14 1 Bayelsa 30 19 8 3 Anambra 29 25 3 1 Ekiti 25 5 18 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Abia 16 9 7 0 Benue 13 12 1 0 Kogi 3 3 0 0

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: No Fresh Probe Of Adesina ―AfDB Board Rules

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of reopening the probe of the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. At a meeting, the body declared that an independent investigation was not required as demanded the United States of America… Read full story

NCDC Releases New Guidelines On COVID-19 Patients’ Treatment, Discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja… Read full story

UN Puts Nigeria’s Electricity Access Rate At 57%

No fewer than 110.7 million Nigerians out of a 195.8 million estimated population had access to electricity as of 2018, according to the latest global energy progress report. This represents a 57 per cent national electricity access rate compared with the global average of 90 per cent, says the report launched at the… Read full story

Akinwumi Adesina And AfDB

AFTER the Ethics Committee of the African Development Bank (AfDB) had returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict on the bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who had been accused by a group of whistleblowers of approving certain appointments and contracts that were in breach of the financial institution’s statutory and… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 350 New Cases, Total Now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516. The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its… Read full story