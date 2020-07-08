Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 30,249 as NCDC confirms 460 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 460 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,249.
The centre disclosed this on Wednesday night via its verified Twitter handle.
“On the 8th of July 2020, 460 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 30249 cases have been confirmed, 12373 cases have been discharged and 684 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 460 new cases are reported from 21 states; Lagos-150, Rivers-49, Oyo-43, Delta-38, FCT-26, Anambra-20, Kano-20, Plateau-18, Edo-14, Bayelsa-13, Enugu-13, Osun-12, Kwara-10, Borno-8, Ogun-7, Kaduna-6, Imo-4, Bauchi-3, Gombe-3, Niger-2, Adamawa-1.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|11,670
|9,839
|1,698
|133
|FCT
|2,348
|1,614
|699
|35
|Oyo
|1,573
|743
|811
|19
|Edo
|1,503
|536
|910
|57
|Delta
|1,323
|838
|454
|31
|Kano
|1,291
|210
|1,029
|52
|Rivers
|1,284
|404
|836
|44
|Ogun
|1,057
|372
|663
|22
|Kaduna
|889
|288
|589
|12
|Katsina
|628
|164
|441
|23
|Borno
|563
|75
|453
|35
|Ondo
|550
|406
|124
|20
|Gombe
|524
|116
|387
|21
|Bauchi
|519
|9
|497
|13
|Ebonyi
|503
|-3
|500
|6
|Plateau
|478
|223
|241
|14
|Enugu
|431
|163
|256
|12
|Abia
|400
|179
|218
|3
|Imo
|356
|287
|61
|8
|Jigawa
|318
|0
|308
|10
|Kwara
|307
|136
|162
|9
|Bayelsa
|282
|124
|141
|17
|Nasarawa
|234
|113
|113
|8
|Osun
|210
|119
|84
|7
|Sokoto
|153
|2
|135
|16
|Niger
|124
|30
|87
|7
|Benue
|121
|80
|35
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|112
|38
|71
|3
|Adamawa
|100
|22
|71
|7
|Anambra
|93
|27
|57
|9
|Kebbi
|86
|16
|63
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Yobe
|61
|2
|51
|8
|Ekiti
|45
|3
|40
|2
|Taraba
|27
|16
|11
|0
|Cross River
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
