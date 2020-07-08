Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 30,249 as NCDC confirms 460 new infections

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 460 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 460 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,249.

The centre disclosed this on Wednesday night via its verified Twitter handle.

“On the 8th of July 2020, 460 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 30249 cases have been confirmed, 12373 cases have been discharged and 684 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 460 new cases are reported from 21 states; Lagos-150, Rivers-49, Oyo-43, Delta-38, FCT-26, Anambra-20, Kano-20, Plateau-18, Edo-14, Bayelsa-13, Enugu-13, Osun-12, Kwara-10, Borno-8, Ogun-7, Kaduna-6, Imo-4, Bauchi-3, Gombe-3, Niger-2, Adamawa-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos11,6709,8391,698133
FCT2,3481,61469935
Oyo1,57374381119
Edo1,50353691057
Delta1,32383845431
Kano1,2912101,02952
Rivers1,28440483644
Ogun1,05737266322
Kaduna88928858912
Katsina62816444123
Borno5637545335
Ondo55040612420
Gombe52411638721
Bauchi519949713
Ebonyi503-35006
Plateau47822324114
Enugu43116325612
Abia4001792183
Imo356287618
Jigawa318030810
Kwara3071361629
Bayelsa28212414117
Nasarawa2341131138
Osun210119847
Sokoto153213516
Niger12430877
Benue12180356
Akwa Ibom11238713
Adamawa10022717
Anambra9327579
Kebbi8616637
Zamfara760715
Yobe612518
Ekiti453402
Taraba2716110
Cross River5131
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu’s probe creates uncertainty in EFCC
AS the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial times Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference entre, Abuja, on Tuesday, there appeared to be uncertainty over the leadership of the commission… Read Full Story

774,000 jobs: Keyamo again disagrees with Senate as Ngige apologises
MINISTER of State for Labour and  Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, says the constitution empowers his office to supervise the execution of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government. Kayano made the admission in an interview with newsmen after the Senate Committee on Labour called for a new… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER.SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK

You might also like
Coronavirus

Nigeria records 503 new COVID-19 cases, total now 29,789

Top News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 575 new cases, total now 29,286

Coronavirus

With nearly 700,000 COVID-19 cases, India is third worst-hit

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 544 new cases of COVID-19, total now 28,711

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More