Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 30,249 as NCDC confirms 460 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 460 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,249.

The centre disclosed this on Wednesday night via its verified Twitter handle.

“On the 8th of July 2020, 460 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 30249 cases have been confirmed, 12373 cases have been discharged and 684 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 460 new cases are reported from 21 states; Lagos-150, Rivers-49, Oyo-43, Delta-38, FCT-26, Anambra-20, Kano-20, Plateau-18, Edo-14, Bayelsa-13, Enugu-13, Osun-12, Kwara-10, Borno-8, Ogun-7, Kaduna-6, Imo-4, Bauchi-3, Gombe-3, Niger-2, Adamawa-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 11,670 9,839 1,698 133 FCT 2,348 1,614 699 35 Oyo 1,573 743 811 19 Edo 1,503 536 910 57 Delta 1,323 838 454 31 Kano 1,291 210 1,029 52 Rivers 1,284 404 836 44 Ogun 1,057 372 663 22 Kaduna 889 288 589 12 Katsina 628 164 441 23 Borno 563 75 453 35 Ondo 550 406 124 20 Gombe 524 116 387 21 Bauchi 519 9 497 13 Ebonyi 503 -3 500 6 Plateau 478 223 241 14 Enugu 431 163 256 12 Abia 400 179 218 3 Imo 356 287 61 8 Jigawa 318 0 308 10 Kwara 307 136 162 9 Bayelsa 282 124 141 17 Nasarawa 234 113 113 8 Osun 210 119 84 7 Sokoto 153 2 135 16 Niger 124 30 87 7 Benue 121 80 35 6 Akwa Ibom 112 38 71 3 Adamawa 100 22 71 7 Anambra 93 27 57 9 Kebbi 86 16 63 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Yobe 61 2 51 8 Ekiti 45 3 40 2 Taraba 27 16 11 0 Cross River 5 1 3 1 Kogi 5 0 3 2

