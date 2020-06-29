Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 25,133 after 566 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 566 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,133.

The centre disclosed this on Monday night via its verified Twitter handle.

“On the 29th of June 2020, 566 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 25133 cases have been confirmed, 9402 cases have been discharged and 573 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 566 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-166, Oyo-66, Delta-53, Ebonyi-43, Plateau-34, Ondo-32, FCT-26, Ogun-25, Edo-24, Imo-15, Bayelsa-13, Benue-12, Gombe-11, Kano-11, Kaduna-11, Osun-8, Nasarawa-7, Borno-5, Katsina-2, Anambra-2,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 10,310 8,590 1,593 127 FCT 1,818 1,216 570 32 Oyo 1,372 674 686 12 Kano 1,211 256 904 51 Rivers 1,056 413 605 38 Edo 986 670 280 36 Delta 965 752 190 23 Ogun 807 219 570 18 Kaduna 714 224 478 12 Katsina 551 259 270 22 Gombe 503 134 350 19 Bauchi 500 49 439 12 Borno 491 37 422 32 Ebonyi 438 91 344 3 Plateau 405 216 180 9 Imo 318 273 40 5 Jigawa 317 120 191 6 Ondo 308 200 89 19 Abia 302 92 207 3 Enugu 261 192 63 6 Kwara 217 83 128 6 Nasarawa 213 92 113 8 Bayelsa 211 99 100 12 Sokoto 151 18 118 15 Osun 124 72 47 5 Akwa Ibom 86 30 54 2 Adamawa 84 31 47 6 Niger 84 44 37 3 Kebbi 76 28 42 6 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Anambra 73 7 57 9 Benue 59 28 30 1 Yobe 59 3 48 8 Ekiti 43 12 29 2 Taraba 19 9 10 0 Kogi 4 4 0 0

