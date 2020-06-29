Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 25,133 after 566 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 566 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,133.
The centre disclosed this on Monday night via its verified Twitter handle.
“On the 29th of June 2020, 566 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 25133 cases have been confirmed, 9402 cases have been discharged and 573 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 566 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-166, Oyo-66, Delta-53, Ebonyi-43, Plateau-34, Ondo-32, FCT-26, Ogun-25, Edo-24, Imo-15, Bayelsa-13, Benue-12, Gombe-11, Kano-11, Kaduna-11, Osun-8, Nasarawa-7, Borno-5, Katsina-2, Anambra-2,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|10,310
|8,590
|1,593
|127
|FCT
|1,818
|1,216
|570
|32
|Oyo
|1,372
|674
|686
|12
|Kano
|1,211
|256
|904
|51
|Rivers
|1,056
|413
|605
|38
|Edo
|986
|670
|280
|36
|Delta
|965
|752
|190
|23
|Ogun
|807
|219
|570
|18
|Kaduna
|714
|224
|478
|12
|Katsina
|551
|259
|270
|22
|Gombe
|503
|134
|350
|19
|Bauchi
|500
|49
|439
|12
|Borno
|491
|37
|422
|32
|Ebonyi
|438
|91
|344
|3
|Plateau
|405
|216
|180
|9
|Imo
|318
|273
|40
|5
|Jigawa
|317
|120
|191
|6
|Ondo
|308
|200
|89
|19
|Abia
|302
|92
|207
|3
|Enugu
|261
|192
|63
|6
|Kwara
|217
|83
|128
|6
|Nasarawa
|213
|92
|113
|8
|Bayelsa
|211
|99
|100
|12
|Sokoto
|151
|18
|118
|15
|Osun
|124
|72
|47
|5
|Akwa Ibom
|86
|30
|54
|2
|Adamawa
|84
|31
|47
|6
|Niger
|84
|44
|37
|3
|Kebbi
|76
|28
|42
|6
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Anambra
|73
|7
|57
|9
|Benue
|59
|28
|30
|1
|Yobe
|59
|3
|48
|8
|Ekiti
|43
|12
|29
|2
|Taraba
|19
|9
|10
|0
|Kogi
|4
|4
|0
|0
566 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-166
Oyo-66
Delta-53
Ebonyi-43
Plateau-34
Ondo-32
FCT-26
Ogun-25
Edo-24
Imo-15
Bayelsa-13
Benue-12
Gombe-11
Kano-11
Kaduna-11
Osun-8
Nasarawa-7
Borno-5
Katsina-2
Anambra-2
25,133 confirmed
9,402 discharged
573 deaths pic.twitter.com/cTRnI4xulq
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 29, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
MONDAY LINES: Ajimobi And Abuja’s One-Way Tickets
It will remain true forever that on the day of death, there is no medicine. Bolaji Tunji, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s spokesman, said his boss took all the precautions of these malevolent times: He washed his hands, watched his steps, wore face masks and stayed safe. Then a small plane came to pick him in Ibadan for a… Read Full Story
Over One Million Nigerians Enrolled For N-Power In 48 Hours
No fewer than one million Nigerians have so far enrolled for the N-Power programme in the last 48 hours… Read Full Story
Six-Year-Old Girl Raped To Death, Abandoned Inside Kaduna Mosque
Body of a six-year-old girl, Khadijah Ya’u allegedly raped to death by her captor(s) was found in a mosque located at New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in the Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State… Read Full Story
How To Avoid Sliding From Success To Failure
When former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Chukwuma Soludo, directed banks to shore up their capital base to N25 billion in 2006, Intercontinental Bank was one of those that had no problem complying. The bank had built such a solid reputation for itself that when it issued its initial public offer, it enjoyed good subscription… Read Full Story
AMCON Takes Over Assets Of Unicorn Place Over N1.3bn Debt
THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Ike Nwabuoku, the Chief Promoter of Unicorn Place & Leisure Services Limited over indebtedness of over N1.3billion… Read Full Story