Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 25,133 after 566 new infections

Latest NewsCoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
Nigeria COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 566 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,133.

The centre disclosed this on Monday night via its verified Twitter handle.

“On the 29th of June 2020, 566 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 25133 cases have been confirmed, 9402 cases have been discharged and 573 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 566 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-166, Oyo-66, Delta-53, Ebonyi-43, Plateau-34, Ondo-32, FCT-26, Ogun-25, Edo-24, Imo-15, Bayelsa-13, Benue-12, Gombe-11, Kano-11, Kaduna-11, Osun-8, Nasarawa-7, Borno-5, Katsina-2, Anambra-2,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 10,310 8,590 1,593 127
FCT 1,818 1,216 570 32
Oyo 1,372 674 686 12
Kano 1,211 256 904 51
Rivers 1,056 413 605 38
Edo 986 670 280 36
Delta 965 752 190 23
Ogun 807 219 570 18
Kaduna 714 224 478 12
Katsina 551 259 270 22
Gombe 503 134 350 19
Bauchi 500 49 439 12
Borno 491 37 422 32
Ebonyi 438 91 344 3
Plateau 405 216 180 9
Imo 318 273 40 5
Jigawa 317 120 191 6
Ondo 308 200 89 19
Abia 302 92 207 3
Enugu 261 192 63 6
Kwara 217 83 128 6
Nasarawa 213 92 113 8
Bayelsa 211 99 100 12
Sokoto 151 18 118 15
Osun 124 72 47 5
Akwa Ibom 86 30 54 2
Adamawa 84 31 47 6
Niger 84 44 37 3
Kebbi 76 28 42 6
Zamfara 76 0 71 5
Anambra 73 7 57 9
Benue 59 28 30 1
Yobe 59 3 48 8
Ekiti 43 12 29 2
Taraba 19 9 10 0
Kogi 4 4 0 0

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONDAY LINES: Ajimobi And Abuja’s One-Way Tickets
It will remain true forever that on the day of death, there is no medicine. Bolaji Tunji, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s spokesman, said his boss took all the precautions of these malevolent times: He washed his hands, watched his steps, wore face masks and stayed safe. Then a small plane came to pick him in Ibadan for a… Read Full Story

Over One Million Nigerians Enrolled For N-Power In 48 Hours
No fewer than one million Nigerians have so far enrolled for the N-Power programme in the last 48 hours… Read Full Story

Six-Year-Old Girl Raped To Death, Abandoned Inside Kaduna Mosque
Body of a six-year-old girl, Khadijah Ya’u allegedly raped to death by her captor(s) was found in a mosque located at New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in the Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State… Read Full Story

How To Avoid Sliding From Success To Failure
When former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Chukwuma Soludo, directed banks to shore up their capital base to N25 billion in 2006, Intercontinental Bank was one of those that had no problem complying. The bank had built such a solid reputation for itself that when it issued its initial public offer, it enjoyed good subscription… Read Full Story

AMCON Takes Over Assets Of Unicorn Place Over N1.3bn Debt
THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Ike Nwabuoku, the Chief Promoter of Unicorn Place & Leisure Services Limited over indebtedness of over N1.3billion… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Coronavirus

Nigeria records 779 new coronavirus cases as total rises to 24,077

Latest News

NCDC confirms 684 new COVID-19 cases, total now 23,298

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 594 new COVID-19 cases, total now 22,614

Latest News

Nigeria confirms 649 new COVID-19 cases, total now 22,020

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More