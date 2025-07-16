Nigeria’s constitution must address pluralism — Anyaoku

… says 1999 constitution, an imposed document

Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth and Chairman of The Patriots, Emeka Anyaoku, has said the Nigerian Constitution must address the fact of diversity of its people.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja, at a two-day summit, ‘National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy’, convened by The Patriots, Anyaoku submitted that the subsisting 1999 Constitution was a military constitution imposed on the people without their input.

He said: “Our constitution must address its pluralism. Our present 1999 Constitution as amended isn’t such a constitution.

“It was imposed through a decreee by a military administration and the government derived from it isn’t inclusive hence the need for a people’s constitution made by our people.”

