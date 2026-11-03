Nigeria’s cocoa exports to U.S. hit $142m in 2025

Nigeria’s cocoa bean exports to the United States rose from $21.7 million in 2024 to $142 million in 2025, signalling stronger trade opportunities even as production constraints continue to challenge the domestic industry.

The US Mission in Nigeria disclosed the figures in a post on its official Facebook page, attributing the growth to rising demand for Nigerian cocoa. The increase represents a more than sixfold rise in export value within one year.

The development comes as Nigeria seeks to strengthen its non-oil exports and revive an industry weakened by ageing plantations, low farm productivity, limited access to finance and inadequate domestic processing capacity.

Many cocoa trees are between 20 and 40 years old, while the average cocoa farmer is about 60 years old. High input costs, poor-quality seedlings and limited access to affordable credit further constrain production and discourage youth participation.

Despite these challenges, cocoa remains a major contributor to Nigeria’s agricultural export earnings. National Bureau of Statistics data show that the country exported agricultural products worth ₦1.17 trillion in the first quarter of 2026, with cocoa beans accounting for ₦596.90 billion.

However, higher export values do not necessarily translate into better earnings for farmers, particularly when international prices fall or production declines. Global cocoa prices dropped sharply in 2025, from about $10,950 per tonne at the beginning of the year to approximately $5,400 by November. Nigeria’s cocoa production was also projected to decline by 11 per cent in the 2025/2026 season.

To improve farmers’ returns, the government has been urged to strengthen cooperative systems, expand access to affordable inputs and credit, and invest in fermentation and drying facilities that improve bean quality.

Better price information and transparent traceability systems are also considered essential for helping farmers negotiate favourable rates and meet international market requirements, including those linked to deforestation-free supply chains.

Expanding local processing is another priority, as Nigeria has historically exported more than 80 per cent of its cocoa in raw form, limiting opportunities for domestic manufacturing, employment and value addition. Indigenous processors, including Johnvents in Ondo State, are seeking to expand local processing and the production of chocolate and other cocoa-based products.

Financing initiatives are also emerging to support agricultural businesses. EIB Global, the international development arm of the European Investment Bank Group, and First City Monument Bank recently announced €85 million in financing for Nigerian businesses across agricultural value chains, with at least 70 per cent expected to support the cocoa and dairy sectors.

Stakeholders have also advocated the establishment of a National Cocoa Management Board to restore quality control, standardisation and input distribution functions previously handled by the defunct board, which was dissolved in 1986.

Although the US remains a relatively small destination for Nigerian cocoa compared with some European markets, the recent increase presents an opportunity to broaden export earnings. The US has also exempted certain commodities it does not produce domestically, including cocoa, from its 10 per cent reciprocal tariff.

However, sustaining export growth will require Nigeria to address declining productivity, diversify its export destinations and retain more value through domestic processing. Without improvements in production and market access, rising demand alone may not deliver lasting gains for cocoa farmers or the wider economy.