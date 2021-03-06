Nigeria’s aviation in disarray as gunmen abducts eleven workers from Kaduna airport

Nigeria’s aviation sector has been thrown into disarray following the invasion of the Kaduna airport where over eleven workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were said to have been abducted by gunmen Friday night.

Information filtered into the sector this morning, indicating how the gunmen beat all security network at the airport before proceeding to the FAAN quarters housing the airport workers where they abducted the eleven victims belonging to two families.

According to information gathered, some lucky airport workers who escaped from being abducted narrated confirmed the abduction of some families.

Among the eleven abducted was a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)with his entire family and a wife and child of a staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

Two houses were said to have been attacked before the gunmen later moved to the airside of the airport, according to residents.

’Immediately the attack was ongoing there was a cry for help that attracted the military personnel which led to a serious gun battle between the bandits and the security personnel,”a witness said.

Confirming the incident FAAN spokesperson, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said the attacks happened last night but declared that a security meeting was ongoing even as she confirmed that a staff of FAAN, NiMET and NAMA with their entire families were taken away by the armed men.

While stating that the airport was not affected by the attack, Yakubu added that one unscheduled flight had landed at the airport this morning without any problem.

Experts across the sector have started reacting to the development with many describing situation as an attack on Kaduna Airport as the bandits were said to have proceeded to the restricted airside of the airport after abducting the airport workers.

Many of the experts are raising alarm of an impending similar attack on the Lagos airport based on what they called its location in the midst of uncontrolled urban development and complicated road network.

Besides this, the experts are calling on the federal government to ensure that Kaduna airport is one of the airports that the FG must concession to enable the expected investors upgrade it and other airports in state of disrepair rather than concession the international airports where the government derives maximum revenue from.

