Nigeria’s aviation ground handling firms urged to adjust prices

NIGERIA’S leading aviation ground handling companies; Aviation Handling Services (AHS),Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (Nahco Aviance) and the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, have been urged to consider price adjustment, instead of price increase, in order to survive the effects of the current pandemic, Covid-19.

A former Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, made the call recently during a webinar organized by the Association of Aviation Ground Handlers (AGHAN).

The webinar titled, ‘The Impact of COVID -19 on the Nigerian Aviation Ground Handling Industry: Safety, Rates, Regulation’ was attended by key players in the sector.

Demuren, who was one of the panelists, emphasized that foreign airlines should pay the dollar equivalent for ground handling services rendered to it in order to ensure the survival of the aviation ground handling companies.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of AGHAN, Mr. Olaniyi Adigun, who is also the Executive Director, Sales and Marketing of SAHCO Plc, explained that AGHAN was created to represent, advocate policies and regulation for the overall interest of the members of the association. He stated further that the creation of AGHAN would foster an enabling environment to build and reach a consensus on critical aviation ground handling matters.

On his part, the Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau of Nigeria (AIB), Engineer Akin Olateru, enjoined AGHAN to stop the price war even as he called for collaboration among the ground handlers to improve their service delivery to airlines and other clients.

In her remarks, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCO, Mrs Olatokunbo Fagbemi, called on all stakeholders to work together for the survival of the sector saying: ”the aviation industry is the worst hit by the pandemic, and by extension, the ground handling companies.”

On his part, the Managing Director/ CEO of SAHCO Plc, Mr. Basil Agboarumi, while describing the sector as one, enjoined ground handlers to be united just like the airlines.

His words: “For ground handlers to provide safe, speedy and efficient services there is need for the right pricing. It is wrong for Nigeria to charge Naira to service a foreign airline; the time has come for right pricing so that ground handlers can survive’’.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: FG directs civil servants on levels 12, 13 to resume

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to return to work immediately. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August 10, 2020, where she similarly directed those on essential duties to resume full duties. Since the initial lockdown measures over the COVID-19 pandemic, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above had been allowed to work…

UPDATE: Why Boko Haram recruit more members ― North-East governors

Following the recent attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, six governors of the northeast states and heads of security agencies have met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, with the state chief executives disclosing that insurgents are able to recruit more followers because of lack of access to farmlands…

Deregistration of political parties: INEC approaches Supreme Court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last night gave an indication that it would approach the apex court to set aside the judgment of the appeal court which overruled it on the delisting of political parties. The electoral umpire had delisted 77 political parties after the 2019 general elections. It premised its action on the failure of the parties to win a single seat in the last elections…

ASUU set to present alternate salary payment platform to FG

After months of opposition to the implementation of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to make an initial presentation of its own platform known as University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to the Federal Government…