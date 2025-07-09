Nigeria’s automotive sector key to Nigeria’s economic growth — Oyebanji

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has revealed that the potential in the country’s automotive sector has the capacity to ensure economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The governor who explained that the sector should be a place for creative and innovative ideas and reforms, especially in the technological space in line with the 21st-century demand globally.

Oyebanji spoke at the warm spring resort Ikogosi-Ekiti while declaring open the 2025 Strategic Management Meeting of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) with the theme, ‘ Fostering Creativity and Innovation for Continuous Performance Improvement ‘

The governor commended the leadership of NADDC for its partnership with the state in advancing the automotive sector in the state, reiterating the administration’s commitment towards harnessing the opportunities in the sector in line with the six-pillar agenda of the government.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Habibat Adubiaro, Oyebanji urged the participants to come up with innovative ideas that would have positive impacts in the country’s automotive sector which is capable of creating job opportunities for the youths.

According to him, “As we navigate the complexities of the 21st century, the automotive sector stands as a critical pillar of economic growth, technological advancement, and sustainable development. It is a sector that demands constant innovation, strategic planning, and a forward-thinking approach.

“Your discussions on topics such as localisation, research and development, skills acquisition, and sustainable practices will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the Nigerian automotive sector on the global stage.

“We are actively fostering an environment that encourages investment in sectors like automotive technology, recognising its potential to create jobs, boost economic activity, and enhance the overall well-being of our citizens.”

Speaking, the Director General of NADDC, Oluwemimp Joseph Osanipin said the retreat was designed to reflect on the past activities of the council and proffer innovative ideas towards ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future.

The DG added that the council remains committed to the fulfillment of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu in the area of diversification of the economy through innovation and digitization of the economy.

He said, “I have set three goals for this retreat, first to explore how innovation and creativity can be deployed to enhance service delivery; second to exchange views on pressing concerns affecting our work and third to strengthen our collaboration and relationships.

“Our commitment should be geared towards the actualization of the Priority point number seven(7) of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Ahmed Tinubu’s led Administration which is to“Accelerate Diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing, and innovation.

“It is instructive to point out that achieving the aforementioned Priority area is key to unlocking Priority Area8–Improving governance for effective service delivery as well as other Priority areas in the agenda.”

The Director of Human Resources in NADDC, Mrs Ronke Amodu said the retreat is necessary to cultivate the culture of innovation for effective service delivery and making strategic investment strategies in the council’s future.