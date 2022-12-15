Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki is dead

Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, Ambassador Demola Seriki died in the early hour of Thursday in Madrid.

Seriki, who was a former minister under the administration of the late President Musa Yardua, was said to have died in the early hours of Thursday in Madrid, Spain at the age of 63.

The announcement of his death is contained in a statement signed by his children on Thursday, December 15, where they stated that he was surrounded by his family when he passed away.

The notice from the family reads, “It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much-loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, His Excellency, Ambassador Demola Seriki, on December 15, 2022.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain.’’

The deceased was born on November 30, 1959. He was a politician, teacher, businessman, and public administrator.

He was until his death, Nigerian ambassador to Spain, a position he assumed in January 2021, with concurrent accreditation as a permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

Before his appointment as an envoy, Seriki had served in various capacities in the public service.

Seriki was the Minister of State for Interior between 2009 and March 2010. He was also the minister of state for Defence from 2008 to 2009.

Seriki also served as the minister for mines and steel development from October 2008 to December 2008. He headed the ministry of state for agriculture and water resources from 2007 to 2008.

