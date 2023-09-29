Nigeria’s Dr. Segun Aina, ended his tenure as the chairman, Global Banking Education Standards Board (GBEStB).

Aina is the pioneer chairman of the global banking standards body and leaves an indelible mark on the global banking education landscape.

The GBEStB is a voluntary, industry-led initiative founded by the world’s leading banking institutes to develop and encourage the adoption of clear, internationally agreed standards for the education of professional bankers.

At the special global Council meeting of the body held on Tuesday, September 26, Aina was highly praised for his leadership of the body right from inception. Participants highlighted the stable leadership he provided especially during the 2020 COVID Pandemic period.

In his comment, Mr. Ken Opara, the President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, congratulated Aina on his remarkable strides at the GBESTB.

While appreciating the outgoing chairman on behalf of other board members, Biswaketan Das, the Chief Executive Officer, India Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), noted the quality leadership of Aina for laying the foundation stone for the board to grow.

He emphasised the yeoman’s job Aina did in ensuring GBEStB rise to become what it is and credited him for seeing the board through its early days.

Also speaking, Carrie Leung, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Institute of Bankers (HKIB), appreciated Aina for creating a path for the Board as the first chairman.

Some of his notable achievements include holding the 23rd World Conference of Banking Institutes hosted by London Institute of Banking and Finance in 2019 and the 24th World Conference of Banking Institutes in June 2023 hosted in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia by the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers.

Creating and establishing seven global standards including ethics education for professional bankers; threshold competence for professional bankers; sustainable finance for professional bankers; credit and lending for professional bankers; digital financial literacy for professional bankers; treasury operations for professional bankers and operational risk and resilience for professional bankers

Dr. Aina, a former Chairman of Odua Investment Company Limited and past President of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, has three decades of distinguished banking career in three banks and voluntarily retired in 2004 after a six-year tenure as Bank MD/CEO.





Aina, is widely known as an innovation visionary who set up Fintech Associates Ltd as far back as 2002, he is the founding President and Chairman of BoT, Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR), initiator and founding President of the Africa Fintech Network (AFN), Founder/Chairman, The Fintech Institute (TFI) and Opolo Global Innovation Limited, as well as a host of other innovative tech-related businesses.

Variously described as Nigeria’s fintech envoy and Africa’s Fintech Grandmaster, Aina has incubated many successful fintech startups and sits on the Boards of various institutions in the Banking, Insurance, Agriculture and Technology sectors.

He also serves as a member of the UK-Africa Fintech Investment Group, a UK Govt initiative.

