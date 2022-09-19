Nigeria’s Ad industry bans use of foreign models and artists 

If you switch on the TV in Nigeria, you might hear an English, Australian, or South African accent during the commercial breaks between programmes. For now.

ARCON, the country’s Advertising Regulatory Council, has taken the dramatic step of banning foreign models and voiceover artists on all national TV networks via a statement published on Twitter.

In it, Olaleken Fadalapo, the ARCON Director-General, said the change was ‘in line with the Federal Government’s policy of developing local talent and inclusive economic growth’, yet it also prompted a mixed response from online users.

An advertising surprise

Nigerian companies enjoy a relatively liberal advertising industry. It’s possible to see Nigerian online casinos advertising promotions like no deposit casino bonuses to internet users, or an alcoholic drinks company promoting its products on TV after 10pm – something impossible to see in other African nations. So, to see such a blanket ban imposed from the highest political level is quite a surprise.

ARCON’s tweet was very clear: referring to the Act No.23 of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, it announced a complete clampdown on foreign models or voiceover artists on any Nigerian advertising space.

The ban will come into effect as of October 1st, meaning firms have until then to adjust any unreleased content. Existing commercials which use foreign input in these areas will be allowed to run until the expiry of their current deal. However, future applications for the use of non-Nigerian specialists will not be permitted.

It’s led to a debate between onlookers, both Nigerian and from abroad, about the morality behind this action.

“Protecting local talent”

One of ARCON’s stated motives was to ‘protect local talent and boost the economy’, two ambitious but ultimately unpredictable targets.

An absence of foreign specialists will give more opportunities to their Nigerian counterparts and may encourage more local people to enter the modelling and voiceover industries.

Whether it will boost the economy, though, is a more difficult question to answer. Are these relatively small sectors really important enough to make a noticeable difference?

ARCON also underlined the need to ‘grow the Nigerian advertising industry’, which they may be able to do if they invest heavily in it. Companies may benefit from cheaper local labor and boost their profits as a result. This could result in more tax paid into the national coffers, however, again, it’s difficult to see how this could result in an accelerated growth.





“A loss of foreign talent”

The announcement provoked some criticism when published on Twitter, with some users pointing out potential flaws in ARCON’s argument.

One person stated how the industry would suffer from a loss of foreign talent, reducing the overall quality of advertising and having a negative impact on the industry.

To counter that, however, it may mean that companies instead train local talent to make up for the initial shortfall in expertise, resulting in more skilled Nigerian professionals.

Others pointed out how foreign countries could retaliate and simply ban Nigerian workers from similar roles in their own advertising industries. This could be a valid point, but for two doubts.

First, that it could be a case of ‘cutting off your nose to spite your face’ in that the foreign country itself suffers from a loss of Nigerian talent, and secondly, that the Nigerian ban may not make that much of a difference for a second country to bring in their own law change.

There is also the important argument that this move represents a form of xenophobia against foreigners, which is an accusation that ARCON now has to deal with.

More changes?

Strong moves such as this ARCON ban are often a signal of things to come. Could the Nigerian government take further steps and ban foreign workers from other bigger national industries?

If so, then they face significant dangers, including retaliation from other countries and an upheaval among foreign workers who contribute to the national tax system.

Supporters of such action, though, will point to protecting local talent as the most important thing. Whether they are proved right, though, will be difficult to know for some time.