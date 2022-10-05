Nigeria’s active mobile subscription hit 210 million in August ― NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the number of active mobile subscriptions has increased to 210 million as of August 2022 and teledensity of 109.99 per cent.

Recall that the July report from NCC said that active mobile subscription in Nigeria was at 208.6 million, which is an increment of 1.4 million subscribers in August.

NCC also disclosed that internet subscribers have exceeded 152.2 million with broadband penetration standing at 44.65 per cent.

This Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Professor Umar Danbatta, made this disclosure at the Commission’s special day at the ongoing Abuja International Trade Fair.

Professor Dambatta who was represented by the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, noted that the Commission has continued to evolve new initiatives to sustain all the reforms that have been introduced to ensure more seamless communications and broadband penetration.

The EVC explained that there were lots of programmes the Commission has initiated to foster progress in the development of Small and Medium Enterprises, while also ensuring that sharp practices were eliminated.

“The steady growth of telecoms sector over the years with its pervasive positive impact on all other sectors of the economy in terms of increased automation of processes and digital transformation in service delivery has been remarkable.

“This, however, would not have been possible without you, telecoms consumers, who are using the services daily”, he stated.

Efosa Idehen who was represented by Clem Omife, a Deputy Director Consumers Affairs Bureau of the NCC, said the Commission had set up strong mechanisms to ensure successful deployment of 5G network. He urged SME promoters to leverage the 5G network to grow their business and as well connect with the outside world.

He reiterated NCC’s commitment to ensuring fair competition and a level-playing field for all stakeholders in the communications industry, particularly in safeguarding the interest of consumers from abuse of their rights and privilege; and against unfair practices in the telecom service value chain.