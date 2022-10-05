Nigeria’s active mobile subscription hit 210 million in August ― NCC

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
Nigeria mobile subscription NCC,Yanluowang Ransomware: NCC advocates promotion, NCC NCC uncovers cyber threats, NCC’s experiences consumers during online financial transactions, NCC CSIRT discovers 5G: MTN, Mafab pay $273.6 million each for licences, special numbering service segment, NCC awards grant to four startups, Don't allow your NIN, NCC launches telecom campus, NCC denies renewing MTN’s, posts N150bn spectrum fee, NCC commences review of telecoms , NCC concludes cost-based study, Subscribers not required to submit IMEI number, NCC to balance competition, elecoms sector’s 12.45% GDP Telecoms sector GDP boost, NCC fake Facebook account, Nigeria now has 53460 towers, NCC regulatory transparency, NCC, 5G, Nigeria, NCC, GDP, Dambatta, spectrum trading guidelines, NCC, Suspension, NCC 9,077 service outages, ICT reporters, NCC , efficient reportage, Sim cards, ncc
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the number of active mobile subscriptions has increased to 210 million as of August 2022 and teledensity of 109.99 per cent.
Recall that the July report from NCC said that active mobile subscription in Nigeria was at 208.6 million, which is an increment of 1.4 million subscribers in August.
NCC also disclosed that internet subscribers have exceeded 152.2 million with broadband penetration standing at 44.65 per cent.
This Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Professor Umar Danbatta, made this disclosure at the Commission’s special day at the ongoing Abuja International Trade Fair.
Professor Dambatta who was represented by the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, noted that the Commission has continued to evolve new initiatives to sustain all the reforms that have been introduced to ensure more seamless communications and broadband penetration.
The EVC explained that there were lots of programmes the Commission has initiated to foster progress in the development of Small and Medium Enterprises, while also ensuring that sharp practices were eliminated.
“The steady growth of telecoms sector over the years with its pervasive positive impact on all other sectors of the economy in terms of increased automation of processes and digital transformation in service delivery has been remarkable.
“This, however, would not have been possible without you, telecoms consumers, who are using the services daily”, he stated.
Efosa Idehen who was represented by Clem Omife, a Deputy Director Consumers Affairs Bureau of the NCC, said the Commission had set up strong mechanisms to ensure successful deployment of 5G network. He urged SME promoters to leverage the 5G network to grow their business and as well connect with the outside world.
He reiterated NCC’s commitment to ensuring fair competition and a level-playing field for all stakeholders in the communications industry, particularly in safeguarding the interest of consumers from abuse of their rights and privilege; and against unfair practices in the telecom service value chain.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Latest News

Sanwo-Olu appoints substantive VC for LASUSTECH

Latest News

Ajayi Crowther VC appeals to government over bad state of Oyo-Ogbomoso road

Latest News

 Kaduna guber: LP candidate, Asake missing as INEC releases list of 17 candidates

Latest News

Flood: Two dead as boat capsizes in Lokoja

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More