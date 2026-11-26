THE Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, says Nigeria’s gross external reserves stood at 54.02 billion dollars as of Nov. 17, sufficient to cover 10.26 months of imports of goods and services.

Cardoso said this in Abuja while presenting the communique from the 308th meeting of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday.

He said that headline inflation year-on-year declined further to 14.06 percent in October from 14.63 percent in September, driven by both food and core components.

“Core inflation eased further to 10.78 per cent in October 2026 from 12.95 per cent in September, driven mainly by housing, education services, and insurance and financial services.

“This reflects the impact of the restrictive monetary policy stance and sustained stability in the foreign exchange market.

“Similarly, food inflation declined to 19.13 per cent from 19.59 per cent as prices of processed food and farm produce moderated following the commencement of the harvest season.

“The Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) sustained its expansion to 53.2 index points in October from 53 index points in September, driven by improved activity in the industrial, agricultural, and services sectors.”

Cardoso said that global economic growth was projected to moderate in 2026 before regaining momentum in 2027.

According to him, the slowdown reflects the combined effects of elevated energy prices, persistent trade policy uncertainty, and diminishing fiscal space.

“Nonetheless, robust investment in artificial intelligence and other technology-related sectors alongside its broad-based adoption is expected to partly offset the impact of these headwinds.

“Global price pressures continue to intensify in 2026 but are expected to ease progressively in 2027.

“Risks to the outlook, however, remain tilted to the upside, arising from persistent energy and supply chain disruptions, vulnerability to cyber-attack, elevated commodity and freight costs, as well as increasing global trade fragmentation,” he said.

He said that the outlook for the domestic economy remained positive for the rest of 2026 and into 2027, supported by improved crude oil production and sustained expansion in agriculture, services, and industrial activity.

“The continued expansion of the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index in October further signals positive growth momentum.

“Disinflation is also expected to be sustained over the short to medium term on the back of the restrictive stance of monetary policy, continued stability in the foreign exchange market, and improved food supply.

“Nevertheless, key risks to inflation outlook remain the continued disruption to global energy supplies and adverse weather conditions.

“Overall, the committee remained optimistic about the outlook for the domestic economy, supported by resilient output growth, moderating inflationary pressures, stronger external buffers, and continued soundness of the financial system,” he said.

The CBN governor reaffirmed commitment of the MPC to closely monitor domestic and external developments and ensure that future policy decisions remained data-driven and consistent with the objective of maintaining price stability.