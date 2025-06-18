Nigeria’s 4.3 fertility rate defies global trend — UNFPA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has launched its flagship publication, the State of World Population Report 2025, highlighting the pressing issue of reproductive agency in a changing world.

According to the report, Nigeria’s fertility rate remains relatively high at 4.3 births per woman, an outlier compared to global trends.

UNFPA Nigeria Representative, Koessan Kuawu, noted that the world is experiencing an unprecedented decline in fertility rates, leading many to fear an impending population collapse. However, Nigeria’s high fertility rate poses a different challenge.

The launch of the State of the World Population Report 2025 themed, “The Real Fertility Crisis: The Pursuit of Reproductive Health Agencies.”

Kuawu said, “The world has begun an unprecedented decline in fertility rates, leading many to fear an impending population collapse. Some countries worry about falling rates, while others like Nigeria, with an estimated population of 230 million, continue to face the challenge of rapid population growth,” Kuawu said.

The report reveals that 22% of Nigerian men and women prefer three children, compared to 15% globally. While 30% of Nigerian men and 21% of women prefer four or more children, exceeding the global average of 11% for men and 9% for women.

Kuawu emphasized that these numbers reflect Nigeria’s continued preference for larger family sizes, even as global fertility declines.

However, the path from ideal to reality is often fraught with obstacles. Kuawu highlighted that “about one in four of the survey respondents said health issues could be the reason they would have fewer children than they desire.”

Health problems include long-term illness, poor healthcare access, and infertility, which is common everywhere.

The report also notes that nearly 45% of Nigerian women and about 1 in 5 men have experienced situations where they feel unable to say no to sex with a partner, compromising consent and bodily control.

Kuawu stressed the importance of advancing reproductive justice, saying, “We stand at a crossroads. The path we choose will define the lives and well-being of millions, not only today but for the generations to come.”

“The UNFPA is committed to developing new measures of reproductive agency to capture nuanced experiences and promote reproductive rights and choices.”

“By understanding the full spectrum of challenges, the organization aims to work towards a future where every individual in Nigeria and across the globe can fully exercise their reproductive rights and choices.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Population, Senator Victor Umeh, stressed the importance of empowering individuals, especially women, with the freedom and knowledge to make informed decisions about their health.

The Senate Committee Chairman noted that the true fertility challenge lies not in the numbers, but in ensuring that individuals have the agency to make choices about their reproductive lives.

“Women today are deciding to delay childbirth, have fewer children, or forgo parenthood, not out of necessity, but because they have the power to shape their own futures.”

“To address the fertility challenge, the Chairman called for policies that support parents, such as paid parental leave, affordable childcare, and welcoming immigration policies, to maintain population stability and economic vitality.”

He also emphasized the need to improve female education and expand access to modern contraception in low-income countries, where fertility remains high.

“The pursuit of reproductive health agency is both a challenge and an opportunity, requiring societies worldwide to rethink how they support families, value parenthood, and ensure that reproductive choices are respected and enabled.”

The Chairman urged governments and stakeholders to commit to expanding reproductive health services, education, and social policies that empower individuals.

This approach, the Chairman said, is the path forward – not through fear or coercion, but through respect, support, and opportunity.

“By empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their reproductive health, we can build healthier and more equitable societies where fertility trends reflect genuine choice, not constraint.” He added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nassir Isah Kwarra, emphasized the importance of empowering individuals with information, access to services, and the freedom to choose when it comes to reproductive health decisions.

According to Kwarra, the report’s theme is “bold and timely,” urging policymakers to look beyond demographic statistics and focus on the lived realities, aspirations, and rights of individuals, especially women and young people. “Behind every number is a person – a woman, a family, a future,” he said.

Kwarra noted that Nigeria is navigating a complex demographic terrain, with a national Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 4.8 children per woman, according to the recently released 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

He highlighted that adolescent fertility remains a pressing concern, with 15% of young women aged 15-19 already pregnant or having begun childbearing.

The NPC Chairman emphasized that millions of women and men in Nigeria face barriers to exercising agency over their reproductive choices, including poverty, limited access to quality healthcare, and gender inequality. “These barriers undermine both individual well-being and national development,” he said.

Kwarra, therefore, called for a shift from policies focused on fertility rates to policies focused on reproductive agency, emphasizing the importance of empowering individuals with information, access to services, and the freedom to choose.

“When people are able to make informed choices about their reproductive lives, they are more likely to invest in their education, in their families, and in their communities,” he said.

The NPC Chairman urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards solutions that uphold the rights, health, and well-being of all Nigerians.

“Let us commit to building a Nigeria where every woman and man, every girl and boy, has the freedom and means to shape their reproductive journey, free from coercion, discrimination, or fear,” he said.