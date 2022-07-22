Nigeria’s 2030 Tuberculosis target unlikely ― WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has pointed out that Nigeria is unlikely to achieve the 2030 target of ending Tuberculosis, however, the country will start seeing some reduction in TB cases while adding that, if Nigeria does things right, there is a probability of achieving our target by 2035.

The WHO Professional Officer on Tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria, Dr Amos Omoniyi at a webinar on the topic: “Journey to End TB by 2030. How far are we” organized by Stop TB Partnership said there is the need to mobilize adequate local resources in combating the dreaded disease, adding that 70 per cent of TB budget in 2021 was not funded.

He said: ”The number of people falling ill with TB incidence in 2020 is 452,000 meaning, one person every minute. TB incidence rate 2020 is 219 per 100,000 population. TB death rate in 2020 is 75 pern100,000 population.”

“The number of deaths in 2020 is 156,000 (meaning one person every three minutes due to TB. To end TB in Nigeria, we must implement data-driven evidence-based and technology-enhanced interventions as contained in the NSP/lesson learnt. Mobilize adequate domestic resources and 70 per cent of the TB budget in 2021 was not funded.”

Similarly, the Director and National Coordinator, National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Program of the Federal Ministry of Health Chukwuma Anyaike, said WHO’s post-2015 End TB strategy was adopted by the World Health Assembly in 2014 aimed to end the global TB epidemic as part of the newly adopted Sustainable Development Goals.

Anyaike noted that it serves as a blueprint for countries to reduce TB incidences by 80 per cent, TB deaths by 90 per cent and eliminate the catastrophic cost for TB-affected households by 2030. The strategy is not a “one size fits all” approach and its success depends on adaptation to diverse country settings.

“Nigeria ranked 6th among the high TB burden countries and first in Africa. The triple high burden for TB, TB/HIV and MDR-TB.”

“The incidence of all forms of TB is 219/per 100,000 population ( More than 400,000 cases each year). Nigeria is among the ten countries that accounted for 70 per cent of the global gap and stands as a priority for ending TB in the world. 91 per cent of TB patients in the country are affected by catastrophic costs.” He added.

Also, the Deputy Executive Director of the Stop TB Partnership in Geneva, Dr Sahu Suvanand, noted that globally $250 billion is needed annually to combat TB as he urged Nigeria to increase domestic funding through the budget.

Earlier in her welcome address, the acting Chair of the Nigeria Stop TB Partnership, Dr Queen Ogbuji Oladipo said the webinar is for stakeholders to discuss and promote awareness to make sure that issues around TB are always on the news.

One of the TB survivors, Adebola Tope Adams said the government should declare a state of emergency on all forms of TB by employing both preventive and curative measures.

She also added that there is a need for the production of a TB vaccine.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Nigeria’s 2030 Tuberculosis Nigeria’s 2030 Tuberculosis

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Nigeria’s 2030 Tuberculosis Nigeria’s 2030 Tuberculosis

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP