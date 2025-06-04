Business

Nigeria’s $1trn ambition at risk without policy stability—NGX chairman

Tribune Online
Nigeria's ambition NGX lists Legend, Top 10 performing stockbrokers valued at N1.472trn in Q1 2025, Equities investors earn

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), on Tuesday, said policy inconsistency and currency woes must be tackled to achieve the Federal Government’s proposed $1 trillion economy.

Dr Umaru Kwairanga made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said these were challenges that must be surmounted if that economic milestone must be attained.

He however called for structural reforms, consistent policies, and collaborative efforts from the public and the private sectors to achieve the coveted $1 trillion economy in the year 2030.

“One recurring issue that may pose a serious threat to actualising the $1 trillion economy is policy somersaults by the government.

“When there is uncertainty about the direction of government policy, it makes planning towards such an ambitious target difficult.

“In this particular case, I strongly believe the Tinubu administration is serious and committed to the target and this has been demonstrated by some very difficult decisions that it has had the courage to take.

“However, it needs to go beyond that by setting up a structure that will directly be in charge of moving the country towards the 2030 target.

“Such a structure may need to be outside the slow and bureaucratic nature of the civil service and should include both public and private sector technocrats.

“Another challenge is the value of the country’s currency. It could be recalled that we were more than halfway to a trillion dollar Gross Domestic Product a few years ago but recent devaluations have reduced the GDP in dollar terms by more than half,” he said.

Kwairanga expressed optimism that the naira appeared to have stabilised around current levels, and as the effects of the drastic measures taken to rescue the Nigerian economy kick in, they might even see some appreciation.

He noted that another challenge was the possibility of a global trade war triggered by the current American administration’s imposition of tariffs on almost all countries.

“This could dampen growth in the short to medium term globally and affect the Nigerian economy too.

“The solution I think is to monitor developments closely in order to take appropriate action to mitigate any risks that might arise,” he said.

The Chairman noted that Nigeria’s capital market is not just a mirror of economic activity but a driver of economic transformation.

“At NGX Group, we remain committed to enabling innovation, transparency, and access.

“With the right policy backing, investor engagement, and collaborative resolve, the capital market will be pivotal in propelling Nigeria toward its $1 trillion economic ambition,” he said.

READ ALSO: Equities investors gain N186bn as NGX ASI adds 0.3%

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article parallel markets Naira at official market, Naira crashes again, JP-Morgan lauds Nigeria’s market-friendly reforms Naira under pressure amid Naira strengthens across official, parallel markets
Next Article ECOWAS challenges call for foreign students rapist in Abia State use of drones by Boko Haram Nigerian women trafficked to Côte d’Ivoire, South-East Polytechnic Bello Turji’s audacious order 2025 UTME results Nigerian workers Nigeria’s malnourished children, Senate’s needless security summit, Tinubu’s ‘Nigeria First’ mantra porous borders and terrorist killings, Owa Obokun’s good gesture The reign of motor park Jigawa killer groom and his gang, death penalty for kidnapping, Gombe Christian procession deaths, The healing water The Ogun man who killed son during fight The UI egg donation Nigerians’ loss to CBEX, Au revoir Chairman Chukwu The shameful parade of policemen collecting money Terrorists’ takeover of Plateau Benue Director Michael Adesiyan’s General Tsiga’s ordeal and these billionaire brutalised returnee from South Africa, The outcry over Imo police’s The bill to jail Nigerians who don’t vote The Uromi killings ECOWAS at 50

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×