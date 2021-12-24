Nigerians’ve been forced to mark Christmas in gloom, anguish, despondency in the last 6 years, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to further unite, show love to one another and “reinforce their determination for a national rebirth in line with PDP’s mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.”

In a Christmas message made available to the media Friday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the party observed that Christmas presents the nation with an opportunity to rekindle hope and work together as one people under God to “pull our dear nation out of the quagmire of the rudderless and inhumane APC government.”

The PDP said it is deeply worried that in the last six years, Nigerians have been forced to mark Christmas in gloom, pain, anguish and utter despondency following excruciating economic hardship and worsened insecurity; “the result of having an incompetent and insensitive administration in office.”

The party stated that it is saddened that while people celebrate in other parts of the world, many Nigerian families could not afford the basic items of celebration or even travel, as they do in the past, to meet and bond with their loved ones due to high costs, worsened insecurity and deplorable state of roads “which are now death traps in our country under the APC administration.”

The party added: “However, as a resilient people, the PDP urges Nigerians not to allow the suffering they face today to dampen or destroy their inner personalities as happy people and make them lose sight of the message of hope, salvation and brighter future which Christmas offers.

“We must therefore rekindle the light of celebration by showing love and care for one another especially the underprivileged, the sick, the hurting as well as victims of mindless violence and acts of terrorism that have ravaged various parts of our country especially in the last six years under the watch of the APC government.

“Our party urges Nigerians not to lose hope but to remain prayerful and optimistic of the return of the prosperous days of our nation under the PDP given that the current nightmare will have its inevitable end on May 29, 2023.”

The PDP felicitated all compatriots and wish them blissful celebrations.