Nigerians will vote APC out 2023, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has predicted that Nigerians would be compelled to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election.

He said it is because of the inability of the APC to tackle challenges of insurgency, banditry and corruption.

The Governor noted that with the current economic woes of the country and escalating banditry, it was obvious that Nigerians have realised they made a terrible mistake to have voted for APC.

The Rivers State governor stated this on Thursday shortly after inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass being constructed by Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola.

Wike said he was impressed with the developmental stride of the Adamawa State governor. According to him, it was gladdening to note that similar feat was being replicated in the states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

The governor declared that Nigerians were apparently unhappy with the way the APC-led government has mismanaged the affairs of the country.

“Are Nigerians happy? The answer is no. If Nigerians are not happy, what is the expected result that you intend to get? Obviously, Nigerians would want APC government not to govern them in 2023.”

He stated that with the overwhelming infrastructural development taking place in all the PDP states which Nigerians can attest to, it will be impossible for the PDP not to win the 2023 general elections.

“I believe that Nigerians are now knowing that they have made a mistake and they want to correct the mistake by voting for PDP and no longer APC.”

He pointed out the latest ranking of Nigeria as 146th most corrupt country in the world based on recently published Transparency International Corruption Index report, was indicative that the APC administration claim of fighting corruption has been misleading.

“What you see is vindictiveness. Today, if I want to leave PDP and go to APC, I will no longer be corrupt. The moment I remain in PDP, I’m corrupt. So corruption is based on the party you belong to. That is their definition of corruption and that is why everybody is disappointed.”

The Governor maintained that the country has never been divided and insecure the way it has been under APC leadership.

He explained that he was in Adamawa State to thank Governor Fintiri for honouring the invitation of Rivers people to commission some projects recently. And to use the opportunity to see what his counterpart is doing in Adamawa State.

“I am shocked, overwhelmed with what I have seen. I was asking him where he was getting the money from. The kind of construction going on is as if Nigeria economic problem does not affect Adamawa State. And that is what we have always said, whatever opportunity you have, whatever privilege you have, you try to make your people happy by providing them with the basic infrastructure.”

He urged the Adamawa State governor to remain focused on the delivery of dividends of democracy to his people and not be bothered by the antics of the opposition.

“Don’t be distracted, don’t be bothered with what people will say. Continue to focus on infrastructural development because that is what can drive the economy of Adamawa State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Nigerians will vote APC Nigerians will vote APC

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Nigerians will vote APC Nigerians will vote APC

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE