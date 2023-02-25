Sandra Nwaokolo

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed confidence that his hard work during the campaign will be rewarded by Nigerians with their votes.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote at polling unit 085, ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja in Lagos State, Tinubu claimed to have worked harder than any other candidate in the country.

He stated, “I am very confident. I worked hard for it. I traverse the country sometimes four times and attended town hall meetings and various interest groups. I have attended to their request and I have worked hard than any other candidate in this country. I believe Nigeria will reward me, they will reward my hard work.”

Tinubu further declared that if elected, his government would be transformative and work hard to change the economic crisis in the country.

He acknowledged that the economic crisis was affecting the entire world and called for a recalibration.

The former Governor of Lagos State also urged Nigerians to remain respected democrats throughout the electioneering process.

Tinubu was accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as he cast his vote amidst a mammoth crowd at the polling unit, which had a total of 324 voters. The atmosphere was reported to be calm as voters continued to exercise their franchise.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE