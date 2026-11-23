Nigeria holds a proud place among the comity of nations, with oil and natural resources that belong to all Nigerians. Those resources must be used to free the children of the poor from the poverty through real dividends of democracy, transforming their lives for the better rather than turning the children of the poor into political thugs who threaten national peace and stability of our nation. Many of the political thugs used to cause mayhem and destroy opposition campaign billboards in Nigeria are the children of the poor whose parents cannot afford to send them to school and Oyo State is not left out.

Instead of our politicians to use their positions and public funds to lift these youths out of poverty, politicians exploit them to snatch ballot boxes during general elections. By God’s grace, any presidential candidate seeking public office just to loot public funds and bring hardship to the poor will lose the upcoming 2027 general elections. Enough is enough. Nigeria needs a humble, compassionate leader who can restore hope to its people. The poor masses must be allowed to live.

Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan. He can be reached via [email protected]