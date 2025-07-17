Nigerians urged to support a strong plastics treaty at INC 5.2

Nigerians have been tasked to contact their national negotiating ministers and ask them to support a strong plastics treaty at INC 5.2.

Anthony Akpan of Pan African Vision for the Environment (PAVE), said: “Due to INC-5.2 being a high-stakes meeting, many ministers will be attending. We need to make sure that the ministers are feeling our pressure! We need everyone to help raise domestic political awareness so that ministers know what their citizens are demanding and that they know what to do to get a strong ambitious plastics treaty.”

INC 5.2, the second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, will be held from August 5 to 14, 2025, in Geneva. This session will focus on finalising a global treaty to address plastic pollution across its entire life cycle.

Plastic pollution has become a huge threat to the living environment, and the human health is not an exception. Evidence has shown that one-third of the plastic packaging that did not end in the landfill can circle the Earth as many as four times in a single year.

Plastic pollution has been noted to cause mortality of about one million seabirds and 100,000 marine mammals every year.

He added “It saddens the heart to see how the marine ecosystem is being upset by the poor man-environment interaction.

“The good news is that Heads of State, environment ministers and representatives from Nigeria and 174 other nations have endorsed a historic resolution at the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) in Nairobi to end plastic pollution and forge an international legally binding agreement, by the end of 2024.

“The resolution, based on three initial draft resolutions from various nations, establishes an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), which has began its work, aiming to complete a draft legally binding agreement by the end of 2024. But INC 5 was not conclusive, hence the lead up to the second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment (INC 5.2)

“That in turn, is expected to present a legally binding instrument, which would reflect diverse alternatives to address the full lifecycle of plastics, the design of reusable and recyclable products and materials, and the need for enhanced international collaboration to facilitate access to technology, to allow the revolutionary plan to be realised.”