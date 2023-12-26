A former senatorial candidate for Kano Central Alhaji, Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura, has called on Nigerians to remain patient in the face of the teething challenges confronting the new administration, appealing for prayers to surmount the obstacles.

This is just as the All Progressive Congress ( APC) stalwarts expressed confidence that “Nigeria would be better under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with your support and prayers.”

Zaura, who spoke in Kano on Tuesday, explained that the seven-month-old administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vindicated his position, and others, like Mind, threw their weight behind the idea through the people-oriented programmes of the administration.

According to him,” Tinubu will not let you down; he is mindful of Nigeria’s expectation to lead the African giant out of the woods, and as a patriot, he has offered to identify with you now and forever. ”

He, however, disclosed that he has no regrets about triggering a national conversation on Tinubu’s presidency in 2021 that led to the birth of renewed hope for the country.

“Tinubu is a compassionate being that has a flowering desire to empower the downtrodden from the shackles of poverty, “He said

He added that “evidence abounds of how Tinubu’s trajectory in both private and public life strives to change the narrative of a common man,” adding that there is hope that the sitting president will improve on the record.

Zaura, who narrowly lost the Kano central senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections, said, “From what we’ve seen so far, I do not doubt that, at the back of my mind, Mr President is set to change the narrative in tandem with the dream of his renewed hope for Nigeria.”

“From day one, Tinubu hit the ground running to ensure that he justified the mandate thrust on him by a million Nigerian electorates, and so far we have every reason to celebrate the new Sheriff in town,” AA Zaura stressed.

He called on Nigerians to remain patient in the face of the teething challenges confronting the new administration as he appealed for prayers to surmount the obstacles.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…