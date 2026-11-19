Political economist and public affairs commentator, Prof. Pat Utomi, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s persistent electricity challenges, lamenting that citizens still celebrate the restoration of power with the familiar expression, “UP NEPA”, 66 years after independence.

Utomi said the situation reflected the frustration of Nigerians who continue to struggle with unreliable electricity supply despite decades of independence.

He expressed his concerns in a post via his X handle on Thursday, reacting to a video showing residents protesting at an office of Ikeja Electric over poor electricity supply.

The political scientist said it was distressing that ordinary Nigerians had to abandon their homes, businesses and daily activities to protest simply because they wanted a reliable power supply.

“The fact that, 66 years after gaining independence from Britain, Nigerians still scream ‘UP NEPA!’ whenever electricity is restored is a painful reminder that something has gone terribly wrong with our country,” he wrote.

He added: “Recently, I watched a video of Nigerians protesting at an office belonging to Ikeja Electric, and I could not help but feel sorry for them.

“Imagine the frustration of ordinary citizens who must abandon their daily struggles, leave their homes and businesses, and gather in protest simply because they want electricity.”

Utomi also drew attention to complaints by residents served by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), particularly those in Sangotedo, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki and the Epe axis of Lagos State.

He said residents in the affected communities had continued to express dissatisfaction with the unreliable electricity supply.

The commentator questioned the involvement of elected representatives from the affected areas, asking what steps politicians were taking to address the electricity challenges confronting their constituents.

“And one cannot help but ask, where are the people elected to represent these communities? Where are the politicians whose responsibility it is to ensure that the basic needs of their constituents are not treated as privileges?” he added.