Nigerians should pray for God’s will in 2023 elections —Ologbonyo

PROPHET Ade Ologbonyo of the Christ Apostolic Church, Boanerges Worldwide, has urged Nigerians to pray for the will of God to prevail over the country in the 2023 presidential election.

The cleric charged people not to trust anyone, but God, who can use anyone to transform the country, just as he noted that decentralisation of power and constitution amendments are the antidotes to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Ologbonyo made this known at the grand finale of the 10th edition of the mission›s annual 63-day fasting and prayer programme, held at Ise-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He noted that the programme was a divine instruction from God since 2012, that prayers be offered ahead of the year and to avert calamity upon Nigeria between July 1 and September 1 of every year.

According to him, «The spiritual truth is that among all the presidential candidates, God has not chosen anyone but somebody must emerge and we need to pray that God will give us somebody who will stop all these killings, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in our land

«No good road, no light, our economy is not working, the price of food, goods and services have gone sky-rocketed. We should pray for God intervention. I have not seen anybody with right ideology to bring near perfection to the country.

«Let›s pray for God›s will. He can use anybody, even the feeble; we should not put our trust in man who can fail and disappoint. We should keep praying for peace and the will of God to prevail over Nigeria in the election.

«Let Nigerians themselves work out the constitution that can work for them. Those agitating are doing so because the system is not working for them. When power is decentralised, Nigeria will be one of the best countries in the world.

“The Americans, British and others, know this, because this is a very large market and the most populous black nation on earth with over 200 million people. There is a proposal that Nigeria will be among the top seven countries in the world. But people want to sell their power generating sets and so they will not allow our electricity to work,” he said.

He, however, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to direct all state governors to use their security votes rightly by investing in technology to fight insecurity and instruct the National Assembly to work on the recommendations of the last national conference in the country for adoption.

