Former Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has urged Nigerians to look beyond President Bola Tinubu’s recent fall but should learn from his contagious strength, resilience, and commitment to good governance.

Adegoroye, in a statement added after watching the viral video of President Tinubu’s fall during the Democracy Day celebrations, said his initial shock and concern gave way to a deep sense of admiration and respect for him.

He said, “Here is a man in his late 70s, who had just suffered a public tumble, yet he got up, dusted himself off, and continued with the event as if nothing had happened.

“In a world where leaders often prioritize image over substance, Asiwaju’s display of resilience and determination was a breath of fresh air. It was a powerful reminder that true leadership is not about being infallible, but about being courageous, adaptable, and committed to serving others.”

Relying on his privileged working relationship with Asiwaju since 2001, Adegoroye said he could attest to his unwavering spirit and unshakeable resolve.

“He is a man who has faced countless challenges throughout his life, from fighting for democracy to navigating the complexities of Nigerian politics. Yet, he remains undeterred, driven by a fierce passion for his country and its people.

“Asiwaju’s determination is not just inspiring; it’s contagious. It has the power to energise and motivate others to strive for greatness, even in the face of adversity.

“And that’s exactly what Nigeria needs today – leaders who are willing to take risks, challenge the status quo, and push through difficulties to achieve greatness,” he said.

The former Minster acknowledged that “Tinubu is not perfect and has made mistakes, and will likely make more in the future, but what will set him apart is his willingness to learn from those mistakes, to listen to others, and to adapt and grow.

“He is a leader who is not afraid to confront his weaknesses and limitations, and to seek help when needed”

He said Nigerians navigate the complex challenges facing our nation, “We need more leaders like Asiwaju – leaders who are brave, resilient, and determined to succeed. We need leaders who will inspire us to be our best selves, to strive for excellence, and to never give up in the face of adversity.”

He urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from Mr President’s fall and his unbreakable spirit and unwavering resolve.

“Let us learn from his example, and strive to be leaders who make a difference in our unique ways. For it is only by embracing our own resilience and determination that we can truly achieve greatness and make a lasting impact on our world.

“Several countries around the world have had leaders in their advanced years, who have faced similar challenges and setbacks, yet still managed to lead their nations to greatness.

“They fell, but they got back up, and their resilience inspired a generation. And that’s my prayer for Asiwaju – that God will grant him the strength, wisdom, and courage to continue leading our beloved country Nigeria out of adversity and into a brighter future.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE