Nigerians should focus on God for a new dawn, says Prophet Abodunrin

As the New Year begins, Prophet D. O. Abodunrin of the El-Shaddai Covenant Apostolic Church (Worldwide), Nyanya Gwadara, Palace Road, Nasarawa State, has advised Nigerians to focus on God for a new dawn.

Abodunrin made this known in his New Year message made available to the Tribune Church News at the weekend, adding that “only those that have the fear of God would be safe in 2023.”

“God said He wants to raise common people in this year as well, the ones that fear and depend totally on Him will experience a new dawn. Bad things will happen suddenly, that people will think it will lead to a war, but God said He would take control Himself,” he added.

Speaking in the forthcoming general election, the cleric said that there would be a little crisis in some states across the nation, but that God will take control eventually.

Speaking on the present state of the country’s economy, the cleric said, “God said He has heard our voice and will choose a good leader for us, but we should be a little bit patient and also continue to praise Him regardless of the present economic condition.”

While commending President Mohammadu Buhari on his governance, Abodunrin also advised him to be neutral with the little time he has left as the leader of the nation and also ensure to correct every wrongdoings.

“He should also advise his colleagues to do their best during the little period they have left and also when it’s time to hand over, God says he should hand over in peace,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…





Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…