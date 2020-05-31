Nigerians set agenda for Makinde’s second year in office

Nigerians, on Sunday, latched onto an open request by Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for suggestions on what should be the focus of his administration over the course of its second year in office.

Via his Twitter handle, Makinde had published phone numbers asking people to examine his manifesto, known as Oyo State Roadmap for Accelerated Development 2019-2023, make known their complaints and state where they would like to see improvements in governance.

“I thank the good people of Oyo State for their tremendous support this past year. Now that we have given account of our stewardship, we wish to hear from our people on areas where they would like to see improvements as we commence our second year in office,” Makinde said.

Central in the calls of Nigerians was the need for the state government to invest in healthcare, environment, agricultural development, Information and Communication Technology, environmental sanitation and beautification, improvement of school standard and infrastructure.

Laced with commendations for running an open government, others asked for focus on the exploration of the state’s mineral resources, the revival of moribund companies, creation of employment opportunities, improvement of small and medium scale enterprises, fixing roads and good drainage systems.

In their own replies to Makinde’s tweet, AyanwaleA and A.E Williams asked that attention be given to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Tweeting at @dada_stephen, Steve Bond asked the Oyo State government to go full-blown on agricultural development and establish a stadium/recreational centre in each of the 33 local government in the state to stop youth restiveness and boost its economy.

In his own comment, Adedotun A.O. tasked Makinde to urgently complete the Apete to Akufo road for farmers to have better access to their farms.

Decrying that several parts of Ibadan were bushy, Bode George asked Makinde to give attention to having a beautiful, clean and well-maintained state capital.

Especially, George wondered what had befallen the greenery that used to be opposite Palms Mall on Ring Road, Ibadan.

Tweeting at @Thehoiye called for the state government to focus on road construction projects around Wofun/Apatuku/Olodo axis in Ibadan, noting that the area was usually waterlogged whenever it rains.

Also on infrastructure, Alonzy @Alonsosunny asked Makinde to mandate local government areas and local council development areas to fix roads and drainage systems.

While commending Makinde for doing his best to improve the state, @Wcmen007 asked the Makinde government to fix more motorable roads, develop farm settlements, improve schools, look at independent power generation and the state having its own airline, “OyoAirline”.

Wcmen007 further called for the reintroduction of technical education, exploration of all mineral resources on Public/Private Partnership, the upgrade of the airport to international airport and revitalisation of moribund cocoa company.

The need for transparency in the ongoing teachers’ recruitment, according to @afowalex, is imperative.

For the Makinde government to realize its agenda in agriculture, Phil Ade tweeting @PhiladePhilade1, said the state government must rehabilitate rural roads.

He particularly mentioned Aaje-Ikose road in Ogbomoso as one that should be fixed for agricultural and industrial development in the state.

HEED, using @Its_me_HEED, said it was expedient for Makinde to ask the relevant ministry to look at the existence of private establishments who pay their workers ridiculous wages.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apple Music Appoints Florence Otedola (Aka) DJ Cuppy Its First Radio Show Host In Africa

The biggest company in the world, Apple Music, is launching its first radio show in Africa on Sunday and DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is its host. The streaming platform announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary… Read full story

21 Years Of Civil Rule: Gains, Pains And Prospects

MOST Nigerians remain nostalgic about the epochal, extraordinary transformation that was heralded in the defunct Western Region of Nigeria in the First Republic under visionary and dynamic leadership. In just eight years of the pragmatic and purposeful leadership, imbued with vision, the region shocked the… Read full story

Economy: Many Miles Crossed, Many Miles Lie Ahead

Politics and economy are entangled. Politics determines the economic direction while the economy determines the strength of the polity. If the economy is ailing, so will be the polity and vice versa. But the interplay between politics and the economy is choreographed by politicians… Read full story

COVID-19: We’re Yet To Receive Promised Ventilators From US ― Minister

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government is yet to receive the promised ventilators from the United States of America (USA). The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily news conference… Read full story

Sokoto Bandit Attacks: Buhari Orders ‘Fierce’ Military Operation

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military to embark of a fierce operation to dislodge bandits terrorising people in Sokoto State. While condoling with families who lost loved ones in an attack by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government it the state, he prayed for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries… Read full story

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Lifts Lockdown

The Ogun State Government has lifted the lockdown order pronounced on the state, since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic to combat the spread of the disease from Monday to Friday. This was contained in the address of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, while updating the efforts… Read full story

Osinbajo Heads Use Of Toilet Campaign Committee

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday inaugurated the Steering Committee of the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign,” which he leads as chairman. Tribune Online reports that the committee comes as stakeholders continue to ramp up efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Doctors Refusing To Treat Patients Of Other Ailments Over Fear Of COVID-19, Says PTF

More deaths are being recorded in patients with other ailments because medical institutions in the country are refusing to handle cases because of fear of contracting coronavirus, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the pandemic has observed… Read full story

Malami Explains Why Buhari Signs Executive Orders

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, said the Presidential Executive Orders are aimed at complementing existing legislation and ensure inter-agency coordination in the process of implementation… Read full story