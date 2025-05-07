An immigration expert in Nigeria, Michelle Jay Consulting, has explained that Nigerians seeking to relocate to the United States without a job offer have viable pathways to migrate.

The United States is intensifying its crackdown on illegal migration, driven by mounting concerns over national security, economic pressures, and the need to uphold immigration laws.

Addressing this concern, the firm’s lead visa advisor, Precious Nowamagbe, expressed its readiness to equip Nigerian professionals with requisite knowledge to legally migrate to the United States through the prestigious Employment-Based (EB) Green Card program.

The workshop, according to the firm’s lead visa advisor, Precious Nowamagbe, is also aimed at unveiling a lesser-known legal migration route to the U.S. that has been widely utilised in countries like India and China but remains largely untapped in Africa.

Nowamagbe added, “MJC’s lead visa advisor, Precious Nowamagbe, highlighted the firm’s end-to-end service model and commitment to client success.

She noted that visa consultants will be on-site to assess participants and answer questions.

Though primarily in-person, some expert presenters will join live from the U.S. to provide real-time insights.

Participants will receive expert advice from U.S. immigration lawyers and visa professionals on eligibility assessment, document preparation, and application processes.

The event will also demystify a key USCIS policy: only 7% of the 224,000 EB visas issued annually are reserved per country.

With Nigeria often underrepresented, unused slots are redirected to more informed countries like India and China. This workshop aims to change that dynamic.

Attendees will review real application cases, timelines, and success stories. Importantly, the workshop is open to everyone, whether or not they choose to use MJC’s services, with resources provided for independent filing.

As the U.S. tightens its stance on illegal migration while prioritising skilled, legal entrants, MJC’s initiative offers Nigerian professionals a timely and practical pathway to permanent residency in the world’s largest economy.

Reservations are mandatory. For more information, visit www.mjcservice.com or search for the event on Eventbrite.

This offers a rare chance to access expert-led, proven guidance on a pathway to permanent life and work in the United States.”

Nowamagbe, described the event is an opportunity for Nigerians to take control of their professional future.

She added, “Since its establishment in 2010, MJC has built a solid reputation with operational offices in Lagos and Abuja and a track record of helping thousands of Nigerians successfully migrate to destinations like the U.S., U.K., Ireland, and Canada.

In partnership with U.S.-based JMDL Consulting, MJC is introducing Nigeria’s skilled workforce to the EB1 and EB2 Green Card categories.

Unlike lottery-based visa programs, the EB Green Card does not require a job offer or employer sponsorship.

It targets professionals with at least a bachelor’s degree and five years of relevant experience, or a master’s degree in a specialised field, placing strong emphasis on work experience and professional impact.

The visa is a direct path to U.S. permanent residency and is processed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

MJC boasts an impressive 98% success rate in EB visa processing, a testament to its strict eligibility screening and in-depth guidance.

The U.S. is actively welcoming skilled professionals who can make long-term contributions, and this workshop is designed to position Nigerians for that opportunity.

The exclusive event will take place at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja on May 20, 2025, and at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, on June 4, 2025.

