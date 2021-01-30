Nigerians rock Asoebi at Biden’s inauguration

Some Nigerians living in the United States celebrated the inauguration of the country’s 46th president, Joe Biden in a special way.

They rocked a specially designed material, popularly called Asoebi to celebrate the inauguration marking the commencement of the four-year term of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president, which took place on January 20, 2021.

The victory of Biden and Harris was formalised by the Electoral College vote which took place on December 14, 2020.

Check out some of the Asoebi styles.

