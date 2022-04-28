Nigerians react as NYSC confirms death of missing corps member

Nigerians have poured out their displeasure over the death of a missing corps member Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807 who was allegedly kidnapped with her one-year-old son on the 14th of April.

Unconfirmed reports had said her son was later found but her whereabouts remained unknown.

But in development on Thursday, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in a statement uploaded via its official Facebook handle and signed by Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa confirmed that the body of the missing Corps Member was found mutilated.

The statement read: “RE: MISSING PERSON

The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing Corps Member deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The corpse was found wearing the NYSC kakhi trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition.





“On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body. It was later confirmed that the remains was that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.

“Investigations are, however, currently on-going to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have poured out their displeasure over the State of insecurity in the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT