Nigerians react as Dunsin Oyekan berates Christians who listen to Asake, secular singers

Popular Gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, has taken a swipe at Christians who listen to secular music and still share it on public space.

He was recently spotted in a viral clip blasting believers who listen to Asake, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, people who listen to Asake and other worldly singers are clearly living in a confused state as they can’t hear from God.

He added that he is always baffled when these same people insist they are “unapologetically children of God.”

His words: “At the end of the year, when people were tagging some of us for their Spotify, Apple review for the year, and the people they listen to, you will see one secular musician. And then you will see Nathaniel Bassey. I’d say what is he doing there?”

“Your confidence baffles me, how will you hear God, you are living in a confused state.

“Someone is telling you as it is with the world, another is telling you how it is with God, which one do you want to pick/ Nathaniel Bassey does it for me but you just played brother Asake.

“And you are bold to share it online. Sometimes I look at their profile some of them will write unapologetically a child of God.”

However, the statement from Dunsin has brought about mixed reactions from Nigerians as follow:

“@theayogeroge: This was the same thinking that encouraged the “don’t watch TV” doctrine by Deeper Life and 100years after, Baba Kumuyi reverses the doctrine to allow members watch TV. Let us calm down with this Christian walk with God.”

“@DemoOfUk: How does he know Asake? ”

“@blaccmajek: Why can’t someone listen to secular music cos they love Jesus? But una fit wear secular clothes, watch secular movies, and use other worldly stuff.”

“@Dhavidey: I speak in tongues while singing Nzaza by Asake, I can’t say same for any Nathaniel Bassey’s song.’

