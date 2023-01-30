“Tinubu also saved the nation from going up in flames as consequence of the raging public anger that pervaded the atmosphere before the sudden 10 days extension”

A Northern group under the aegis of Arewa4Asiwaju, has said the outburst of the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu over the naira swap saved Nigeria’s from plunging into crisis.

In what it tagged the ‘Abeokuta declaration’, the group believes it forced the Federal Government to extend the deadline to 10th February.

The Arewa 4Asiwaju while attributing the sudden 10 days extension of the Naira swap to what it called Tinubu’s sagacity and courage, said “It was this courage and purposeful leadership shown by the Asiwaju that compelled the government to go back on its earlier “no going back stance”.

It however said that, Nigerians certainly owe Tinubu immense gratitude for stepping in and risking everything to change the obviously bad situation occasioned by the initial January 31st deadline.

In a statement by its North-Central Coordinator, Aliyu Musa Pass, the group noted that “whether anyone wants to believe it or not, it is the courageous sagacity displayed by Tinubu that invariably saved the Nigerian commoner from suffering the pains of the initial timeline set by the Federal Government for the unpopular new currency swap.

“And by that singular action, Tinubu also saved the nation from going up in flames as consequence of the raging public anger that pervaded the atmosphere before the sudden 10 days extension.

“Tinubu, proving himself a great statesman, in his now famous Abeokuta declaration, took the bold and necessary step of alerting on the dangers inherent in the new naira policy, its timing and deadline.

“Apparently rattled the President invited Asiwaju to Daura where the man stood his ground insisting the policy was unnecessary, unpopular and would only harm the common man and lead to greater conflict.

“The nation certainly owe Tinubu immense gratitude for stepping in and risking everything to save an obvious bad situation,” the group said.