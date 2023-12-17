A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Otunba Yomi Akingbade at the weekend claimed Nigerians have confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He equally called on citizens of Ondo to embrace peace, unity and support the government to provide the needed human and infrastructural development in the state.

Akingbade, a Chicago-based Agriculturalist, made the plea when he played host to APC stakeholders, leaders and party executives from the 11 wards in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo.

He also supported the party chieftains with some palliatives and Christmas gifts including cash.

The staunch supporter of President Tinubu further urged the APC members in the state to give necessary cooperation to the ruling APC government to continue providing good governance to the people.

Akingbade, a businessman cum politician, also thanked Nigerians for having confidence in President Tinubu’s administration, noting that the “ Renewed Hope” agenda was realistic.

“I think Nigerians have clearly seen that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR mean well for the country.

“The citizens now have confidence in the President to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

“His policies being initiated are already yielding results as international investors are indicating interest and signing documents with the Federal Government to invest in Nigeria. This is laudable,” he averred.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…