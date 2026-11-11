Nigerians not as hungry as opposition portrays — APC Chieftain

An All Progressives Congress chieftain, Alwan Hassan, has dismissed claims that Nigerians are battling severe hunger, saying the opposition is exaggerating the country’s economic situation for political reasons.

Hassan, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday while reacting to the opposition’s description of the 2027 election as a contest between President Bola Tinubu and hungry Nigerians.

He argued that the opposition’s description did not reflect the situation in the country and insisted that Nigerians were not as hungry as claimed.

“That is an opposition rhetoric. People are not that hungry,” he said.

When asked how he could make such a claim despite complaints about the high cost of living, Hassan said his experience of living in the country informed his position.

“I’m telling you, I live in Nigeria,” he said.

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He also pointed to falling food prices in some markets, arguing that the development showed that the Federal Government’s policies were beginning to have an effect on food costs.

According to him, farmers have also complained about the drop in the prices of their produce.

“People are not that hungry the way the opposition are portraying it. And I’ll say it anywhere. People are not that hungry.

“In fact, farmers are complaining because foodstuffs are down in the market. Why? Because this government is importing and reducing the prices,” Hassan said.

However, he admitted that Nigeria was not producing enough food to feed its population when asked whether relying on food imports reflected good management of the agricultural sector.

He explained that imports were necessary to address the shortfall in local food production while the government worked towards improving the country’s capacity to feed itself.

“We cannot feed ourselves. No, but while we do things to now cover up on the gaps, well, in the meantime, we must import,” he said.

Nigeria continues to face high food prices and a rising cost of living, with many households struggling to afford basic food items.

The Tinubu administration has introduced measures to address food shortages and reduce prices, including interventions to boost agricultural production and the importation of food commodities.