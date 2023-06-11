A Catholic cleric and professor of philosophy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Prof Bona Umeogu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, to show more responsibility by giving ears to the cries of vulnerable Nigerians.

He lamented the current social-economic challenges Nigerians, mostly, the poor are going through at the moment, as a result of the subsidy-removing agenda of the present government, coupled with the already existing ones.

Prof. Umeogu, made the appeal over the weekend, during his birthday celebration/Book and Album launch, held at the Communion Ground Umunya, in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

He said, as it stands now, the masses need urgent economic salvation to sustain their existence in the country.

According to Umeogu, who was a former dean, Faculty of Arts, UNIZIK, “The high cost of living, the “skyrocketing food prices and the current hike in transportation fares have brought more untold hardship in the country, especially to those at the rural communities.

He prayed and encouraged those including persons with disabilities that attended the occasion to learn from their suffering and not to give up.

He promised to continue to pray for peace and unity of Nigeria.

Speaking on the book’s presentation titled: “The Dean Speak and the Symbolismic Universe, the Kolanut In Igbo Metaphysics”, Umeogu, who is the foundation director of Igbo Village and Centre for African Civilization (IVACAC), UNIZIK, also called on Igbo people to sustain their rich Kolanut tradition.

He said, the kola nut is a multi-valential symbol of Igbo thought and culture and correctly depicts the multidimensional individuality and personality of the communalistic homo symbolicus: Onye Igbo (meaning Igbo person).