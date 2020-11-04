Nigerians need reorientation on security consciousness, says NSCDC boss

The Ogun State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Ahmed Abodunrin, has expressed the need for the reorientation of Nigerians on security consciousness, as the only way out of the nation’s worsening security situation.

Abiodunrin noted that banditry and various attacks had been responsible for the untimely death of hundreds of Nigerians, especially in many states in the Northern part.

He made this remark on Wednesday at the official commissioning of the Command’s Divisional Headquarters’ edifice at Opeji in Odeda Local Government of the state.

The edifice was put in place in collaboration with Onward Cooperative Society, a foremost cooperative society in the state to combat security challenges facing residents of the area.

Abodunrin added that no matter the efforts of the government to ensure the safety of lives and property of the population, the tale of security threat would remain the same until Nigerians become conscious security-wise.

He said “No matter the efforts of government, if we have the population that is not conscious, we will still be having issues. Boko-Haram and other insurgents didn’t come one day. They planned over a period of time and people were looking at them. People were not conscious of what they were doing. We always think that everything is normal until it goes out of hand.”

While commending the cooperative society for its kind gesture, the Commandant appealed to the members of the community to report any strange activities in the area to the Corps and other security agencies.

“We will appreciate your effort by doing more in working together with us and other security agencies. Report any strange activities if you notice any around you. We are not trained to know everything so we also rely on you for information. Don’t hesitate to alert us if you notice any strange movement,” the NSCDC boss added.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun who was represented by the Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon Ganiyu Hamzat, assured that his administration would continue to ensure the security of lives and property of the people, especially at this time of unrest in the country.

Abiodun said the demonstration had shown that the security of lives and property is not limited to government but a joint efforts of government and the people.

