The Chairman and Supreme Head, of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, His Eminence Solomon Alao has stated that Nigerians need an explanation for worsening fuel scarcity.

The Supreme Head noted this while speaking to journalists on the state of the nation at Seraphim Land on Monday.

Solomon said the price of diesel, which is the only source of powering big generators, is worrisome in the face of an epileptic electricity supply.

He explained that many factories will go under and would consequently face hyperinflation with severe consequences.

According to him, the government is in a position to import necessary machinery, to put in place in six months functional refinery of our crude oil in each of the six geo-political zones, and save the country billions of dollars as a capital flight to import refined fuel if there is a political will.

“On worsening fuel scarcity, Nigerians need an explanation of the cause of the scarcity. Has the government removed the subsidy?





“The price of diesel, which is the only source of powering big generators, is worrisome in the face of epileptic electricity supply.

“Sooner than later, many factories will go under and we would face hyperinflation with severe consequences.

“If there is a political will, the government is in a position to import necessary machinery, to put in place in six months functional refinery of our crude oil in each of the six geo-political zones, and save the country billions of dollars as a capital flight to import refined fuel.

“This is the right time to review downward, the national recurrent expenditure so that more funds should be available for physical development.” He said.

Speaking on the church’s upcoming Annual General Meeting entitled: Leadership: Opportunity leading with responsibility, Solomon disclosed this year is the church’s year of consolidation and bringing all their leaders at all tiers of the church on what leadership entails.

Amos noted C&S Unification Church of Nigeria is made up of various constituent churches, each headed by Baba Aladura all over the country

He added that the governing body is called the Ecclesiastic council, noting that they sailed formally in 1986.