The leadership of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) otherwise known as the Christ Universal Spiritual School of Practical Christianity (CUSSPC) has said that Nigerians will need divine help from God to survive the hardship associated with the current hike in petroleum pump price.

The BCS deputy spokesman, Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri, stated this during a press conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, to herald the campaign to inform the people about the teachings of their holy father, Olumba Olumba Obu.

Giving further details about the programme tagged “Bayelsa State Apple Edition of the Feast of Gratitude”, Archbishop Ekuri said only the peace of God will heal Nigerians from the catastrophes of flood, electoral violence and bad government policies.

Ekuri noted that violence has become the order of the day in elections not only in Bayelsa but across Nigeria, adding that if Bayelsans embrace the gospel of peace, the gubernatorial election slated for November 11 will be peaceful.

Meanwhile, the Apple Edition of the Feast of Gratitude was a week-long programme that held in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state between Monday, June 5 and June 10, to show gratitude to God.

