Nigerians must work to elect a unifying leader come 2023 ― Imansuagbon

By Suyi Ayodele - Benin City
As Nigeria marks its 62nd independence anniversary, a former Edo State governorship aspirant, Mr Ken Imansuagbon, has said that Nigerians must come together to elect a president that would immediately embark on the onerous task of uniting Nigerians and bringing the country back to its lost glory.

Imansuagbon, who is also a member of the PDP  Presidential Campaign Council, added that the need for a united and indivisible entity called Nigeria remained the only recipe that would propel the nation to greater heights of development and rapid transformation in all our national facets. 

The Edo politician, popularly known as ‘Rice Man’, lamented that  62 years after independence, “the nation is still plagued with abject poverty, corruption, lack of basic infrastructures and despondency among its populace despite its huge mineral resources and potentials’. 

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, who made the remarks in his independence message, said the 2023 presidential election ‘is a referendum for Nigerians to decide the future of the country”, and called on Nigerians to vote for the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, whom he described as “the leader that will heal the nation”. 

“Today, the clamour for a change remains the loudest as we march to elect a new president come 2023. I want to use this occasion of our Independence to appeal to Nigerians to vote for a president with a demonstrable track record and ability to unite the country.

“We must first have a country before politics. However, looking at all the candidates jostling to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, only the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has shown his love and capacity to bring all Nigerians together irrespective of religion or tribe or political lineage and transform our economy, education and secure our boarders”, Imansuagbon stated.

He called on Nigerians not to lose hope in building a strong and virile nation, adding that the ill governance of the country would soon become history with the emergence of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar as the president of the country by 2023. 


He noted that the dreams and struggles of our heroes past must not be betrayed but to choose a leader that could make the dream a reality in the next general elections.

 

