Nigerians must take the bull by the horns to defend the soul of Nigeria —Ortom

Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom has charged Christians including all and sundry to take the bull by the horns to join forces and defend the soul of Nigeria and its unity.

Ortom, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Affairs and Civil Society, Pastor Blessed Ona, at the book presentation of the Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and the Bishop of Ibadan-North Diocese, Most Reverend Dr. Segun Okubadejo, at Premier Hotel, Ibadan Oyo State, adding that, “Nigeria belongs to all of us and this country should not turn to a place where injustice should not be questioned. This is what my principal has been fighting against. Nigeria belongs to us all and not a section of Nigerian people. So, we must join hands to save the country from any selfish interests or elements that want to destroy us as a nation.”

Speaking on the newly launched book entitled, “Waste of Grace”, Ortom noted that the book by Bishop Okubadejo was timely and a caution for all to realise how the country has wasted its glory and assets in many ways and also proffered necessary solutions to many problems Nigeria is facing currently.

He also noted that the award presented to him was highly welcomed and that it would spur him to continue his fight against injustice in the country. He also commended the cleric on his courage in using his priesthood to fight for the country irrespective of any threat.

In the same vein the representative of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the state Commissioner for Education, Mr. Femi Agagu, commended Bishop Okubadejo on the new book, noting that the development was in line with the philosophy of the state governor who has been resolute on unity and justice for the country.

Speaking on what motivated the book, Reverend Okubadejo stressed that part of his efforts was to draw the attention of the nation to how the leadership of the country and Nigerians as a whole have wasted the abundant grace of God upon the country and the need to turn a new leaf and make use of the grace righteously.