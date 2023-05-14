As jostle for the seat of the Senate President of Nigeria hots up, Nigerians have been told to reject anyone who portrays himself as a potential rubber stamp of the executive arm of government as Senate President.

Giving the advice was a US-based businessman and political commentator, Mr David Adodo, who noted that If democracy is to be allowed to strive, the supremacy of the constitution must be strictly enforced, adhered to and allow to fester.

He further stated that:”Any attempt to turn the constitution on its head will be ultra vires and contrary to all democratic norms and practices. The doctrine of separation of powers and independence of the three arms of government must be respected and not tampered with.

“The president elect owes it as a duty to all Nigerians to respect the tenets of the constitution.

Senator Apkabio who is being rumoured to have the backing of the president elect is shown to be unpopular amongst his people and peers. There is a serious campaign against his nomination from different quarters which he cannot surmount even with his huge war chest of funds.

“He is gradually becoming a liability for the president, the NWC of the party and the party itself. It is on this basis that I call on the senator to step down his ambition and save the president elect and the party further embarrassment.

“The NWC of the party has acknowledged faults in its decision to micro and nano zone the offices of the National Assembly. It is now incumbent on senator Apkabio to use his judgment and honourably step down for the party to reconstitute and come up with a zoning arrangements that will be fair and equitable for all Nigerians.”

Adodo, also posited that Nigerians deserve a strong and independent legislature that will harmoniously work with the president elect but acts as a check against the excesses of the powers of the executive.

“We must be conscious of the relationship between the two out goers, President Mohammadu Buhari and the 9th National Assembly and not repeat the same mistake. Senator Ahmed Lawan, the out going Senate President is talked about in some quarters as a rubber stamp Senate President of the government of president Mohammadu Buhari. We cannot allow the same fate to happen in the 10th assembly.” Adodo, concluded.