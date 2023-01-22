Nigerians must be very prayerful this year —Rev Adeonigbagbe

THE Founder and Spiritual Head of Celica Church of Christ Worldwide, Reverend (Dr) Emmanuel Adetunji Adeonigbagbe, has released his predictions for the year 2023, just as he’s wont to do every year.

Speaking with newsmen at the headquartres of Celica Church of Christ, at Kilometer 7, New Ife Road,Ibadan, recently, the man of God said this is a year when one must be very prayerful, saying it is a year full of difficulties.

“Proverbially, the palm tree has been cut into two and it has decayed. The fruits on the tree have dried up.

“Nigeria can also be likened to a driver who is driving a truck full of people to a destination but the truck developed different mechanical faults on the way and eventually landed in a river.This is the situation of Nigeria.

“Human decisions will lead to great failures this year;let the Lord guide your steps this year.

“This is a year when one must not harbour ill-feelings towards people in order for the Lord to open the showers of blessings for you.

“For you to enjoy the Lord’s blessing,favour and mercy this year, you must observe these four things; listen to the instructions from God,ask for instructions from God, obey the instructions from God and follow the instructions from God wholeheartedly.”

He added: Your watchword for 2023 is from Psalm 32 vs 8 whic says, “I will instruct you and teach you in the way which you should go; I will counsel you, My eye shall be on you.”

Speaking further, Adeonigbagbe said, let us pray for the country; the flag of Nigeria was seen soiled in the mud and torn in different places.

“Let us pray for Nigeria; water was seen flowing from a river through the land to make it fertile but the water was seen flowing back into the river without providing relief for the land. Please pray seriously against wasted resources this year

“There is no messiah in the political journey of Nigeria.If Nigeria is not careful there might be interim government in the country.

“Those in positions of authority will be humbled unless they retrace their steps back to God.They would embark on fruitless exercises this year.There will be big disappointments for them.

“Nigeria is polluted with the blood of the innocent and the Lord will come against evil-doers who have polluted the land,” he stated.

