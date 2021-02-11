Nigerians losing faith in country, says Metuh as he receives PDP stakeholders

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has observed that Nigerians are losing hope and faith in the country because of the numerous challenges it is facing that appear to have no solutions.

Speaking while receiving members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP who paid him a visit in his home in Abuja on Thursday on his return from a medical trip abroad, said the main opposition party remained the only viable vehicle to tackle the country’s problems.

According to him, the PDP is a better placed and a viable option for Nigeria’s unity, stability and development, given that it possesses the values, ideals and principles needed to pull our nation out of her present predicaments.

Metuh stated to them that his confidence in the PDP, as the platform that holds hope for the survival of the country remains unshaken.

He said: “Despite my travails and challenges, my confidence in the ideals, values and principles of the PDP, as enshrined by our founding fathers, remain unshaken and it is clear that the party can rescue our nation from her current dire straits.

“This is because the PDP has the desired values and principles of all-inclusiveness, respect for the rights and sensibilities of Nigerians across the board, respect for democratic tenets of rule of law, equity and justice, promotion of excellence as well as equal access to resources and opportunities irrespective of creed, ethnicity, class and even political learning.

“Our nation has passed through a lot and the citizens are losing hope in the polity. In the southeast and southwest, many of the citizens are questioning their fate and faith in Nigeria and this is also the situation in other parts of the country. It is important that these issues are addressed.

“At this point, the PDP remains the viable option to restore hope in the polity, revamp the faith Nigerians have in our nation and save her from collapse,” Metuh said.

Metuh commended the PDP NWC for stabilizing the party and urged them to remain focused in promoting the ideals and values of the founding fathers in the party to “showcase the underlining differences between our party and others.

These ideals and values, Metuh noted, are needed now, more than ever before, to save the nation and return her to the path of unity, prosperity and happiness.

The former PDP spokesperson thanked the PDP leadership for the visit and added that his travails and challenges have shown that “no man is God and that no man can play God in anybody’s life.”

Earlier in the visit, the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, after watching the video of Metuh’s medical treatment, thanked God for seeing him through the ordeal.

The chairman recounted Metuh’s tribulations and commended him for the strength to have endured all. He urged Metuh to remain courageous adding that the PDP remains proud of his successes in the party.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Umaru Tsauri, extolled Metuh’s activities as opposition spokesman, which helped to reenergize the party in the aftermath of the 2015 electoral loss.

