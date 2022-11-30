Nigerians ‘ll never witness APC beyond 2023, says Atiku

She said, “My people, I stand in your presence to tell you that my husband has done it before. The last election was won by my husband but we were robbed. My husband indeed is a Fulani but he is not a killer and we have been together. I taught him our culture and tradition, and he is part of us.

Earlier, Titi Atiku, wife of the PDP presidential candidate, also addressed the mammoth crowd where she promised the Ondo people that her husband will defeat Boko Haram and provide scholarships to students.

He bemoaned the state of education in the country which he specifically blamed the ruling APC over what he described as poor policy which he vowed Nigerians would never witness a repeat beyond 2023 if he is voted for.

The PDP presidential candidate made this known at the party’s rally in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to provide enough funds for education, praying that Nigerians will never witness a repeat of All Progressives Congress (APC)’s government beyond 2023, which he says brought untold hardship on Nigerians.

During Obasanjo’s tenure, it was Atiku that brought the likes of Elrufai, Ngozi Okonjo-iweala and others who did well for Nigeria.”

On his agenda she said, “Atiku will defeat Boko Haram and provide you with scholarships.”

On why they need to vote Atiku, she noted that “No Yoruba has ever been a First Lady and if we vote Atiku, it is a vote for Yoruba. There is hunger in the land, don’t let the opposition deceive you, vote for all PDP candidates during the election.”

Delta State governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, thanked the party leaders and the thousands of Ondo youths present at the rally.

He said: “In the past eight months, the youths were at home and that shouldn’t be the case.

“Atiku has made provisions to ensure no university goes on strike as special attention would be placed on the youths of the country as well as set aside funds to support youths who would want to go into entrepreneurship.

“As long as you vote Atiku, hunger and unemployment will be a thing of the past. Remain focused, go from school to school, house to house and campaign for Atiku.”

In his address, the PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, urged the Ondo PDP supporters not to make a mistake but do the right thing by voting Atiku in the coming election.

“Ondo is a PDP state. You are educated and enlightened people and that is why you always vote for the PDP. We must work together to ensure victory. Ondo should give the PDP the highest votes in the southwest.

“The country is in a bad shape, you need an experienced leader to fix the country. Atiku and Obasanjo fixed the economy in 1999 and Atiku is coming back to fix the mess APC has created. He will unify the country, there will be jobs and security.”

Earlier Presidential campaign chairman of Ondo state told PDP supporters that Atiku is in Ondo state “on a thank you visit for the massive support he got in the past from the state.”