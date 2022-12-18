Nigerians live in bondage despite independence, says Prophet Abioye

Founder, Christ Preachers’ Ministries International Inc., Prophet Solomon Adeoye Abioye, has declared that Nigerians are living in bondage despite the country being an independent nation.

The prophet made the declaration during the ministry’s annual thanksgiving and anniversary celebration with the theme, “Reviving Men and Women in Captivity”, held at the international headquarters in Lagos, last Sunday.

Nigerians, according to the cleric, live in abundance yet dwell in economic bondage, poverty and insecurity.

He said: “I thank you all for honouring God in my life and for being partakers in God’s work. I pray God’s power is demonstrated in all our individual and national endeavours.

“It is not a crime to be a Nigerian but certain people are standing in the way to prosperity thereby making the people to suffer. I declare today, those that make Nigerians to suffer, may the tide turn around in the name of Jesus.

“Nigerians are in freedom, but yet in bondage. They are in the midst of abundance but are lacking and living in abject poverty. Every form of bondage everybody is in,” he said.

“I pray for the impoverished masses who have been demonised by the political class. We are in bondage and slave farm in Nigeria. I pray to God almighty to deliver us from this bondage.

“Since 1983, servants of God have been praying to God to deliver Nigeria, but it is not that our prayers are not answered but our political leaders are the architect of our misfortune because of their greed and selfishness.

“We are in bondage; it is only God that can set us free from the bondage of bad and wicked leaders. God has blessed our country, but the masses are suffering because of corruption and embezzlement of commonwealth by the few in government.

“The government has failed in its responsibility to take care of the needs of the citizens. I, therefore declared that every altar that has been raised against this country, anywhere and everywhere it may be, let the altar get burnt.

“Everyone that has conspired against Nigeria that Nigerians will not succeed and be independent, may the persons be destroyed in the name of Jesus. And I pray God guide our leaders to the right path and soften their hearts to do His bidding,” he added.

In his message, the guest minister, Pastor Emmanuel Oserieme said: “Success is not attained by a sudden flight. Life is in phases. God help comes in a mysterious way. Nigeria is suffering because of too much blood shed. The Lord is holding the country together because of His mercy on mankind.”

He advised Nigerians to held to the words of God and be prudent to revive themselves from bondage beyond prayers

The anniversary featured songs ministration by the Juvenile Power Voices, prayers, testimonies and prophetic declarations by men of God.